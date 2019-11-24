If you've kept tabs on the supercar and hypercar scene, then you've definitely heard of Rimac. The Croatian hypercar manufacturer has embraced the zero-emission, electrified future, with the C_Two and have promised technical specifications that raised more than a few eyebrows. With prototypes already being tested, the C_Two has stayed relatively low-key in the news since its reveal about two years ago at Geneva. But the latest scoop from Autocar's recent talk with Mate Rimac is that there's much afoot in the background for the C_Two, and that's not even the real name of the car yet.

Gallery: Rimac C_Two at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

52 Photos

That's right, the C_Two name will change when the vehicle enters production. How soon is that? Rimac says that the first production version is set to be shown off at Geneva in early 2020, but they really haven't decided on a name yet. Mate also mentioned that the production version will be "livable with" with the first batch to enter its final creation stages by the end of the year, and 25% will be pre-production prototypes. He also plans on opening a research and development center in the United Kingdom, on top of the $50-million HR Owen 'experience centre' in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, that will serve as an outlet for its luxury brands. The 600-strong organisation aims to make about 40-50 examples of the hypercar a year.

Performance wise, know the C_Two has four electric motors with a combined output of 1,914 horsepower and a torque figure of 1,696 pound-feet, allowing for a sprint to 60 mph in a mere 1.85 seconds, with the 0-186 mph taking just 11.8 seconds. Aside from the shattering performance numbers, the C_Two also has some impressive driving range thanks to a large 120-kWh battery pack, allowing for 342 miles as per WLTP or 404 miles according to NEDC.