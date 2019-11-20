Hide press release Show press release

2020 IONIQ Shows off Fresh Styling, Upgraded Interior and More Electric Range at Los Angeles Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 – Hyundai today introduced its redesigned eco-friendly IONIQ car lineup in a North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric cars all receive refreshed exterior and interior designs, added infotainment

technology and new Hyundai SmartSense™ active safety features and driving assistance systems. Drivers of the new 2020 IONIQ Electric can also enjoy 170 miles of range thanks to an upgraded 38.3-kWh battery with 36% more energy capacity. All 2020 IONIQ models also receive revised feature packaging because of all the product enhancements. IONIQ Hybrid with an EPA estimated 58 combined MPG remains the fuel economy leader for a non-plug-in vehicle. The new IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in and Electric are available to customers now.

Overview

Since its launch in 2016, IONIQ has been the world’s first car planned from the start to offer three electrified powertrains – hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric. It was also Hyundai’s first alternative fuel vehicle engineered to provide outstanding efficiency while being fun-to-drive. For the 2020 model year, IONIQ has a new futuristic aerodynamic exterior and interior design. While new segment first features like Highway Driving Assist (optional) and Lane Following Assist (optional) make long trips less stressful and more comfortable.

When it comes to safety, all redesigned IONIQ models are equipped with a comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense technology package. This cutting-edge driver assistance system constantly monitors the environment around the car alerting drivers to potential hazards while on the road. This system includes standard Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist and a Drivers Attention Warning.

Finally, Hyundai’s industry-exclusive Lifetime Hybrid/Electric Battery Warranty continues to give piece of mind for owners. The coverage expands the benefits of the Hyundai Assurance comprehensive warranty program, including a 10-year powertrain warranty. The Hyundai Lifetime Hybrid/Electric Battery Warranty ensures that if IONIQ’s Hybrid/Electric lithium-ion-polymer battery ever needs replacement, Hyundai will replace the battery and cover recycling costs for the old battery pack free-of-charge to the original owner.

2020 IONIQ Lineup Highlights

Exterior design enhancements

• New mesh-type grille (HEV, PHEV)

• New distinctive pattern on the closed grille of the Electric

• New front and rear bumper fascias

• LED head, tail and daytime running lamps

• New wheel designs

• New side sill moldings

Interior design enhancements

• Available 10.25-inch widescreen Navigation system

• New center LCD information screen

• New upper and lower instrument panel

• New console upper cover

• Dark chrome instrument panel trim

• Touchscreen heating and cooling controls

• High-tech customizable ambient lighting

• Piano key controls

Packaging Changes on IONIQ HEV 2019 Model Year vs. 2020 Model Year

2020 IONIQ Hybrid Blue enhancements

• 8-inch Display Audio infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ added (7-inch Display Audio system for 19MY)

• Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Lane Keeping Assist added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• High Beam Assist added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Driver Attention Warning added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Regenerative brake level control paddles (N/A in 2019)

2020 IONIQ Hybrid SE enhancements (Replaces 19MY SEL trim)

• 8-inch Display Audio infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ added (7-inch Display Audio system for 19MY)

• Blue Link® connected car system added (N/A in 2019)

• Regenerative brake level control paddles (N/A in 2019)

2020 IONIQ Hybrid SEL enhancements (Replaces 19MY Limited trim)

• LED headlights added (Projector beam for 19MY)

• Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go added (Stop & Go was N/A for 19MY)

• Electronic parking brake added (N/A in 2019)

• 8-inch Display Audio infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ added (7-inch Display Audio system for 19MY)

• Qi wireless phone charger added (N/A in 2019)

• Ambient interior lighting added (N/A in 2019)

• Power folding side mirrors with puddle lamps added (N/A in 2019)

• Lane Follow Assist added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Regenerative brake level control paddles (N/A in 2019)

2020 IONIQ Hybrid Limited enhancements (Replaces 19MY Limited with Ultimate package trim)

• LED Headlights added (Projector beam for 19MY)

• Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go added (Stop & Go was N/A for 19MY)

• Electronic parking brake added (N/A in 2019)

• 10.25-inch Navigation system added (8-inch for 19MY)

• Ambient interior lighting added (N/A in 2019)

• Harman Kardon® premium audio added (Inifinity® in 2019)

• Highway Driving Assist added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Front parking sensors added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Lane Follow Assist added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Regenerative brake level control paddles (N/A in 2019)

Changes on IONIQ PHEV 19MY vs. 20MY

2020 IONIQ PHEV SE enhancements (Replaces 19MY PHEV trim)

• Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go added (Stop & Go was N/A for 19MY)

• Electronic parking brake added (N/A in 2019)

• 8-inch Display Audio infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ added (7-inch Display Audio system for 19MY)

• Regenerative brake level control paddles (N/A in 2019)

2020 IONIQ PHEV SEL enhancements (Replaces 19MY PHEV Limited trim)

• LED Headlights added (Projector beam for 19MY)

• Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go added (Stop & Go was N/A for 19MY)

• Electronic parking brake added (N/A in 2019)

• 8-inch Display Audio infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ added (7-inch Display Audio system for 19MY)

• Qi wireless phone charger added (N/A in 2019)

• Ambient interior lighting added (N/A in 2019)

• Power folding side mirrors with puddle lamps added (N/A in 2019)

• Lane Follow Assist added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Regenerative brake level control paddles (N/A in 2019)

2020 IONIQ PHEV Limited enhancements (Replaces 19MY PHEV Limited with Ultimate package trim)

• Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go added (Stop & Go was N/A for 19MY)

• Electronic parking brake added (N/A in 2019)

• 10.25-inch Navigation system added (8-inch for 19MY)

• Harman Kardon premium audio added (Inifinity in 2019)

• Ambient interior lighting added (N/A in 2019)

• Highway Driving Assist added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Front parking Sensors added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Lane Follow Assist added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Regenerative brake level control paddles (N/A in 2019)

2020 IONIQ Electric SE (Replaces 19MY Electric trim)

• Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go added (Stop & Go was N/A for 19MY)

• 8-inch Display Audio infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ added (7-inch Display Audio system for 19MY)

2020 IONIQ Electric Limited enhancements

• Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go added (Stop & Go was N/A for 19MY)

• LED Headlights (Projector beam for 19MY)

• 10.25-inch Navigation system added (8-inch for 19MY)

• Harman Kardon premium audio added (Infinity in 2019)

• Ambient interior lighting added (N/A in 2019)

• Highway Driving Assist added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Lane Follow Assist added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection added with SmartSense (N/A in 2019)

New Colors

• Stellar Silver

• Electric Shadow

2020 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid Pricing Model Powertrain Transmission Drivetrain MSRP Blue 1.6L GDI + 32 kW Electric Motor Hybrid 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $23,000 SE 1.6L GDI + 32 kW Electric Motor Hybrid 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $24,950 SEL 1.6L GDI + 32 kW Electric Motor Hybrid 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $28,200 Limited 1.6L GDI + 32 kW Electric Motor Hybrid 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $31,000

2020 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid Pricing Model Powertrain Transmission Drivetrain MSRP SE 1.6L GDI + 45 kW Electric Motor Hybrid 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $26,300 SEL 1.6L GDI + 45 kW Electric Motor Hybrid 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $29,300 Limited 1.6L GDI + 45 kW Electric Motor Hybrid 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC® FWD $32,750

Freight charges of $930 are not included in price charts.

Powertrains

The new IONIQ Electric’s battery has been upgraded from 28 kWh to 38.3 kWh, meaning drivers can go even further between charges. It boasts 36% additional energy storage capacity, offering a total of 170 miles of estimated range. Its e-motor delivers 134 horsepower and 218 lb.-ft. of torque and is fitted standard with a 7.2-kW on-board charger - an upgrade from current 6.6-kW – for Type 2 AC charging. Using a 100-kW fast-charging station, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes.

The new IONIQ Hybrid and IONIQ Plug-in both feature the known 1.6-liter GDI four-cylinder engine delivering 104 horsepower and 109 lb.-ft. of torque. IONIQ Hybrid’s permanent magnet electric motor delivers 32 kW with maximum torque of 125 lb.-ft., powered by a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.56 kWh of capacity positioned under the rear seats. The plug-in version’s electric motor delivers 45 kW (60 horsepower) with maximum torque of 125 lb.-ft., powered by an 8.9 kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery. The 1.6-liter GDI engine combined with the electric motor in IONIQ

Hybrid delivers a total system output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb.-ft. of torque. The IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid model delivers a total system output of 156 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque.

IONIQ Hybrid Blue model still has an EPA-estimated 58 MPG combined rating, the highest rating of any non-plug-in vehicle sold in the U.S. market. Drivers choosing IONIQ Plug-in can safely rely on 29 miles of pure electric driving range powered by the 8.9 kWh battery pack.

Blue Link

The upgraded IONIQ line still feature Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car system, which uses embedded telematics to allow drivers to remote start their vehicle and control air conditioning using the MyHyundai smartphone app. The app also allows users to remote lock or unlock their doors, and find their vehicle in a crowded parking lot with Car Finder and remote horn and lights. This technology also allows owners of the plug-in or electric model to remotely check the status of their battery so they know when they need to recharge the vehicle. Thanks to Blue Link, charging can be remotely controlled and scheduled via the app.

In addition, Blue Link in the new IONIQ arrives with cloud-based navigation, which offers free up-to-the-minute traffic information, POI searches, dealer locator as well as the ability to locate nearby charging stations.

Audio Video Navigation system

The optional Audio Video Navigation system displays a wide variety of useful information across its 10.25-inch split touch-screen. The improved screen can be customized providing two home screen versions and the ability to edit displayed widgets and icons. In addition to standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the base onboard system, with standard new Multi-Bluetooth function (with 10.25-inch AVN option only) drivers of the new IONIQ can connect two phones at the same time to allow users to listen to each phone’s music through Bluetooth streaming.

Interior Design

As well as the new convenience features, the 2020 IONIQ lineup’s reimagined interior incorporates new design touches to enhance its sophisticated image. Below the optional new widescreen 10.25-inch AVN system, the redesigned control panel for heating and climate control sports a sleek, glossy finish. New touch-type control buttons allow for intuitive operation of heating, ventilation and air conditioning. IONIQ Electric’s standard high-resolution 7-inch LCD console display (optional for hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions) improves with mood lighting to visualize the different drive mode themes. To round off the modern interior design, blue ambient lighting has been applied across the passenger-side lower dashboard and the center console.

Eco-Conscious Interior and Exterior Materials

A key characteristic of the IONIQ line is its innovative use of recycled or ecologically-sensitive materials. The interior door covers are made of plastic combined with powdered wood and volcanic stone while providing the same quality appearance of typical materials. The softer, more natural feel is achieved along with less reliance on oil-based products. Raw materials extracted from sugar cane are partly applied on the headliner and cargo area. Paint with renewable ingredients extracted from soybean oil is used to achieve lustrous metallic colors on key components.

• Bio Thermal Plastic Olefin (TPO) is used on interior soft-touch surfaces o Sugar cane accounts for 25% of the raw materials

• Natural Plastic o Recycled plastic combined with powdered wood and volcanic stone reduces weight by 20%

• Bio Metallic Paint o Eco-friendly paint with ingredients extracted from soybean oil used to achieve polished metallic colors

• Bio Fabric o Sugar cane accounts for 20% of the raw materials

Exterior Design

Up front, the hybrid and plug-in versions of the new IONIQ now show a redesigned mesh-type radiator grille. The front of the new IONIQ Electric has a new distinctive pattern on the closed grille. All models feature an updated front bumper design with a silver molding at the bottom. New anthracite gray trim seen on the rear bumper molding and daytime running light bezels up front create a more refined and dynamic look. The LED DRLs, as well as the newly available LED head- and taillights, make IONIQ stand out at night – offering not only aesthetic enhancements but also additional safety.

IONIQ Plug-in and Electric are available with redesigned 16-inch (standard) alloy wheels, while customers of IONIQ Hybrid can choose between a new 15 and 17-inch (optional) wheel designs.

SmartSense Safety and Convenience

The new IONIQ’s leading safety package includes Front Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection with new Cyclist Detection ability and Driver Attention Warning as standard. Lane Keeping Assist and High Beam Assist also come standard. Available options also include Lane Following Assist, which helps keep the car in the middle of a lane so drivers can navigate safely, including in heavy traffic during rush hour.

Using the radar sensor to detect the distance from the car in front, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go maintains a preset distance to automatically stop and depart again according to traffic conditions. Additional options include Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (Optional on Hybrid and Standard on Plug-in and Electric).

The new IONIQ Plug-in and Hybrid are equipped with the Eco-Driving Assist System (Eco-DAS) to help improve fuel economy. The integrated Coasting Guide analyzes road information from the Navigation system to notify the driver when deceleration (for example change of directions, cross-roads, highway exits) may be imminent. The feature aims to reduce fuel consumption and minimize brake usage. The Coasting Guide can be activated when in Eco mode between 25 and 100 mph.

Eco DAS is further equipped with a Predictive Energy Management system, which manages charging and discharging of the battery in uphill and downhill situations to maximize battery usage. When a lack of battery state-of-charge is predicted driving uphill, IONIQ Plug-in and Hybrid increase internal-combustion engine operation to charge the battery. When a sufficient battery state-of-charge is reached during downhill driving, e-motor intervention increases to minimize fuel consumption and further energy is simultaneously recovered through regenerative braking.

Driving Dynamics

Thanks to IONIQ’s renowned dynamics and performance, drivers of the new IONIQ Hybrid and Plug-in versions can enjoy the fun-to-drive aspect of a well-built electrified car with the responsive shifts from a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. IONIQ customers also benefit from a low center of gravity due to the low placement of the battery pack, increasing the fun while driving.

The hybrid and plug-in versions of the new IONIQ feature Adjustable Regenerative Braking in Eco mode, which allows drivers to select from different intensity levels via the paddle shifters. In Sport mode, the paddles act as manual shifters.

Taking a cue from its similarly innovative Kona Electric sibling, the new IONIQ Electric adopts 1-pedal driving capability, which allows drivers to stop the car by simply holding onto the left paddle shift lever with often no need to engage the braking pedal. This maximizes the use of regenerative braking technology. Using Smart Regenerative Braking, the level of energy recuperation is automatically adjusted depending on the road incline and traffic situation in front when coasting.

The new IONIQ Electric also features Eco+, which supplements the standard Eco, Comfort and Sport driving modes. By selecting the Eco+ mode, drivers can reduce their energy consumption and the car’s remaining energy can be extended during unforeseeable emergency situations.