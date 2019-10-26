McLaren P1 With 3D-Printed Titanium Wheels Looks The Part

The McLaren P1 is easily one of the most attention-grabbing cars ever built. For P1 owners looking to get even more attention, California based wheel manufacturer HRE has just the thing. HRE’s new 3D printed titanium wheels are not only lighter than stock but they look like something stolen from an alien spaceship.

3D printing technology has endless potential and HRE’s HRE3D+ wheels are an example of just how advanced the technology has become. Instead of 3D printing paperweights for your desk out of cheap plastic, we can now craft new impossible shapes from titanium. 3D printing has endless applications in the automotive word and HRE’s 3D wheels are just the start.

When HRE revealed the revolutionary HRE3D+ wheels in May of 2019 the entire automotive world took notice. The future had arrived. HRE took a rigid carbon fiber barrel and married it to the mad looking 3D printed titanium spokes. Thanks to the flexibility to 3D printing tech HRE claims there is 80% fewer materials waste to 3D print a wheel rather than use traditional forging techniques.

Besides reduced waste and impossible looks, the HRE3D+ wheels weigh only 20 pounds each. Reduced wheel mass helps every measurable metric of a car’s performance. Lighter wheels also help your car feel more nimble which improves your overall driving experience.

HRE was able to build these wheels thanks to a collaboration with the General Electric Additive division. This group of GE has access to the latest in 3D printing tech which allowed HRE to further push the boundaries of wheels design. The 3D printers use lasers to melt finely powdered metal into the desired shape.

If your McLaren or Ferrari needs new wheels, take a look at HRE's HRE3D+ wheels. They're not only lighter than stock, but help your car draw a bigger crowd of onlookers.






