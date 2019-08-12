Back in the mid-1970s, GMC built the Motorhome with a capital “M.” It featured an aluminum and fiberglass body with an Oldsmobile Toronado front-wheel-drive powertrain. Production lasted a scant six years, 1972 to 1978, before becoming another victim of the oil crisis. GM even considered a Chevy variant. While GMC no longer dabbles in motorhomes or other kooky creations, the GMC Motorhome has a loyal following. For Robert Nuccio, it’s the basis for the lifelong project above – a six-axle, off-road motorhome that will stand in a class of one when it's finished.

The lifted ride height, massive tires, and other external visual cues should provide all the necessary evidence that there’s nothing ordinary about Nuccio’s motorhome. But the looks are just part of Nuccio’s grander vision. The motorhome features an all-new, full-frame chassis. With the airbag suspension level at mid-height, it stands 10 feet tall with the air conditioner adding another six inches to that. But that’s not all.

Powering the beast is a 582-cubic-inch Chevy big-block V8 making 795 pound-feet (1,077 Newton-meters) of torque at 4,000 rpm; however, powertrain development isn’t complete just yet. Everything about Nuccio’s GMC Motorhome is over-engineered and built with redundancies on top of redundancies. There are two on-board arc welders for on-the-go repairs, two 25,000-pound (11,339-kilogram) winches at the front and rear with another 2,500-lb (1,133-kg) winch that lowers the 500-lb (226-kg) spare tire.

Gallery: Custom GMC Motorhome 6x6

14 Photos

Such a unique project required and continues to require numerous custom parts. One of the more difficult elements to procure were the gauges that number north of 130 inside. Each is unique and had to be custom made, taking Stewart Warner two years to complete them all. Nuccio wanted to use military axles; however, he couldn’t get any, so he had those custom made, too. While the Motorhome looks mint from the outside – it took three days to detail – it still lacks an interior, which is the next significant endeavor. You can bet no expense will be spared.

Nuccio’s project started 12 years ago, and it’s far from finished. For the last two years, the motorhome has been with Finishline Racing in Arizona where work has continued at a steady pace. Powertrain development continues. It needs an interior. And while the retro graphics look cool, Nuccio has plans to paint it fire-engine red. Once complete, Nuccio is planning a massive road trip across Canada and the U.S. before possibly shipping it overseas. But a lot of work still needs done, and you can take it to the bank we're excited to see the final product.

Photos: Gerald King of Finishline Racing via Instagram