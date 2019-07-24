We’ve seen our fair share of spy shots with the next-generation Skoda Octavia, but all prototypes caught out and about were the more practical wagon body style. This is actually our first look at the hatchback (or do you prefer the term liftback?) as spotted by a reader of Auto.cz on the D11 highway in the Czech Republic – Skoda’s home country.

You might be tempted to say the prototype is pretty much undisguised, but there’s a lot of camouflage finished in the same color as the real body to hide the car’s final design. Despite the disguise, we can still make out some of the details, such as the one-piece headlights that will replace the current model’s controversial split layout introduced with the mid-cycle refresh. At the back, the taillights remain hidden underneath some tape, but it’s easy to notice the clusters are going to extend onto the tailgate with its gently curved shape.

4 Photos

Even though it’s not visible on this prototype, the new Octavia will lose the Skoda badge at the back to make room for the company’s name written out in capital letters like on all other models with the exception of the Fabia. Already one of the biggest cars in the compact class, the fourth-gen model could grow furthermore to offer even better rear legroom and cargo capacity.

Interestingly, our friends at Auto.cz are saying Skoda will actually introduce the wagon first and then wait a bit before coming out with the liftback. It would be an odd decision to introduce the long-roof version first, but perhaps it makes some sense considering the Octavia Combi is more popular than the standard model in several European countries.

Expect the wraps to come off towards the end of the year when we’re expecting to see all of its MQB compact cousins: VW Golf, SEAT Leon, and the Audi A3.