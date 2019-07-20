Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Now On Airbnb For Rent

If you've been looking for a pretty interesting Airbnb to rent in Chicagoland, then this one definitely tops the list. That is, if you're into hotdogs. An actual Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has now been put up for rent on the online accommodation app and website, and, no, you actually won't get to drive the thing, let alone hand out Weinerwhistles. Yes, that was a thing.

4 Photos

Thankfully, we're pretty sure about what makes up this hotdog. Measuring at 27 feet long, this Weinermobile provides bedding for two people, complete with a sitting area, and other amenities like adjacent outdoor spaces for the bathroom and a hot dog picnic zone. You know, for when you want to relish (yes, we just did that) your time with your loved one with this extremely rare opportunity. There's even a mini-fridge stocked with hotdogs and various fixings, and guests will be given an Oscar Mayer roller grill and a goodie bag to commemorate your stay. The Weinermobile will remain parked at a parking lot, and you'll even get a free breakfast according to the listing. Sorry, no wifi, though.

If you're interested in specs, there Weinermobiles are usually built from the ground up, but have had parts and chassis from different manufacturers, such as Pontiac, GMC, and RAM. Engines can range from a turbocharged four cylinder, a V6, and even a 6.0-liter V8. Needless to say, horsepower figures vary, and aerodynamics are almost nonexistent. But for those who have dreamed of stepping into a Weinermobile for a day or two, this is as close as you're ever going to get.

Slots are limited to just an overnight on August 1, 2 and 3 — the same dates as Chicago music festival Lollapalooza. The listing will go live on July 24, so better act fast.

Source: AirBnb