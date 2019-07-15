Lincoln is proud to announce that more than 66 percent of the Navigator sales come from customers of other brands and 9 out of 10 clients choose the most expensive trim levels for the model. To keep luring customers from premium brands, the American company is releasing an updated version of the vehicle for the 2020 model year. While invisible to the eye at first, the changes are important.

People looking for a comfortable, spacious, and safe family SUV will be happy to hear the 2020 Navigator gets more standard equipment across the range. Even the cheapest models now offer power running boards, heated and ventilated front seats, and a wireless charging pad. In addition, Lincoln’s Co-Pilot360 adds safety features such as auto high-beam headlights, blind-spot detection, pre-collision assist, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and more.

A system called Phone As A Key allows you to lock and unlock the car, open the liftgate, and start and drive the car without a traditional key fob in your pocket. Lincoln debuted this technology with the new 2020 Aviator and it’s now making its way to the 2020 Navigator as a standard feature for all trim levels. The function is activated through the Lincoln Way phone application.

For those looking for a more personalized appearance of their car, for the new model year, Lincoln will offer a trio of Monochromatic Packages – the Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl, and Infinite Black. The exterior upgrades are inspired by the current fashion and home décor trends, where “the layout is clean, uncluttered, and a focus on the horizontal leads the eye through a spacious expanse.”

Lincoln doesn't mention any mechanical upgrades or changes. This means the 2020 Navigator will continue to be offered with a 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The updated SUV goes on sale in November this year with prices to be revealed closer to the on-sale date.

Source: Lincoln