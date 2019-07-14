"LS swap everything." I can't count how many times I've seen this phrase every time an article about engine swapping and tuning comes up. There's a good reason for that.

LS engines work well and can be modified in more ways than one, and you can use it in just about every car you could think of. Just like this Mini Cooper – not the kind-of-mini Minis these days, but the really small ones from before. Yes, probably the same one that Mr. Bean used to drive.

9 Photos

This isn't the first time we've encountered an LS-swapped Mini Cooper, though, but this one seems to be the scariest we've ever seen. Scary in terms of safety, that is. I think we all can agree that this Mini is far from being aesthetically feared.

Going back, I'm not sure if I need to point this out but the huge engine block that, err, blocks the forward driving visibility is a bit unnerving, to say the least. The huge supercharger may look cute and all but it is even taller than the car's roof itself. I can only just imagine driving on mountain roads with this car.

Next, the interior's stripped down and has no regard for comfort and safety. Do I need to expound on what would happen in case of a crash?

But yes, for all its intents and purposes, if it's just for the joy of smoking rubber in an LS Fest, this cute little LS-powered monster is a fun-mobile. For everyday driving, I would say pass. But still, kudos to the builder of this Mini. I'm pretty sure you're having a lot of fun with it and I'm sure this wasn't built as a daily driver. Still scary, though.