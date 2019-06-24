A recent dyno test revealed the Z4 M40i likely has more power than advertised, but that won’t stop people from complaining about BMW’s decision to rule out a full-fat Z4 M. For those hard to please, there’s always the aftermarket scene to count on should you want the inline-six to pump out higher horsepower and torque numbers.

When it leaves the assembly line at Magna Steyr’s factory in Graz, Austria, the BMW Z4 M40i with its 3.0-liter engine offers an already healthy 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. If that doesn’t quench your thirst for power, you’ll be happy to hear German tuner Dähler has a stage 1 kit that unlocks 402 hp and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) while getting rid of the top speed limiter. Stage 2 lifts the output numbers furthermore to 435 hp and 472 lb-ft (640 Nm).

20 Photos

Unfortunately, the tuner doesn’t say anything about how the power gains have boosted performance, but surely this BMW Z4 tricked out by Dähler will eclipse the standard car’s 4.4-second sprint to 60 mph (96 kph). It likely reaches a top speed higher than the electronically governed 155 mph (250 kph) just about all German performance cars are fitted with as standard.

To send out that Z4 M vibe, the sporty roadster has gained the signature M circular quad exhausts replacing the pair of angular finishers of the warm M Performance version. A spoiler lip has been added at the front bumper for extra effect, while the stock wheels have been swapped out for a larger 21-inch set of the tuner’s own alloys and wrapped in skinny Michelin tires.

Rounding off the changes are the suspension lowering springs bringing the droptop closer to the road. Alternatively, customers can go for a coilover suspension adjustable in height and hardness. Future upgrades planned by Dähler include a plug and play module “for an additional increase in agility,” a glass wind deflector, and a more sophisticated coilover suspension.

Source: Dähler