The tuning masters at Abt Sportsline are once again turning their attention to the Volkswagen Amarok pickup. The latest work focuses on boosting the output from the truck's 3.0-liter diesel V6, and the firm is able to take the power figures to 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters), instead of the stock 255 hp (190 kW) and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm).

After the upgrade from the Abt Engine Control module, the Amarok can hit 60 miles per hour in 7.8 seconds, rather than 8.0 seconds in stock form. The modified truck's top speed is 131.1 mph (210.98 kph).

Abt can also tweak the lower-output versions of this diesel V6. The firm can push the 221-hp (165-kW) variant to 262 hp (195 kW), and the pre-facelift 177-hp (132 kW) model goes to 197 hp (147 kW).

While Abt's new offering gives the Amarok a power boost, there are lots of companies out there supplying an extensive array of other aftermarket parts for VW's truck. The German firm Delta 4X4 (gallery above) demonstrates what's possible with the recent Beast show truck. It features a ride height that's 9.843 inches (250 millimeters) taller than stock thanks to modifications like a raised suspension, larger wheels, and 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Delta 4X4 matches the added off-road capability with a more aggressive body. The new parts include a brush bar in front, style bar along the cargo bed, big fender flares, and an array of LED light bars for illuminating the way forward.

Combining Abt's extra power tuning kit and Delta 4X4 improved off-road capability would make for quite a tough, European truck.

Source: Abt Sportsline