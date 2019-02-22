The new Genesis G90 is a proper-looking luxury sedan. Its 2020 makeover makes it meaner with a triangular grille and slim LED headlights, and posher with a fully revamped interior. It should make its way to the States in a few months. But what Americans won't get is the extended G90 limousine, which made its debut in Korea earlier this week.

Head on, you won't be able to tell the difference between the stretched G90 and the standard model. But from the side, the G90 limo is noticeably longer. Its wheelbase extends to 135.8 inches (3,450 millimeters), total length is 216 inches (5,945 mm), and the limo is even taller than the base G90, measuring in at 59.3 inches (1,505 mm).

Here's how the two models compare in size:

4 Photos

Genesis G90 Limousine Genesis G90 Length 216 (in.) 205 Width 75.4 75.4 Height 59.3 58.9 Wheelbase 135.8 124.4

Outside of size, not much else has changed. The G90 limo still uses the same 5.0-liter V8, producing 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts). It also has the same all-wheel-drive system, eight-speed automatic transmission, and even the same 19-inch wheels. The standard G90 makes do with two smaller engine options, though: a 3.8-liter V6 and a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6.

In Korea, the G90 Limousine starts at roughly $138,000 at current exchange rates (₩155,110,000). The standard G90 5.0, meanwhile, is approximately $105,000 (₩118,780,000), which means a steep $33,000 difference. Genesis hasn't released pricing for the U.S. G90, but we expect a steep asking price for the sedan when it goes on sale in just a few months.

Source: Genesis