The 2019 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe are the perfect single vehicles for families that have a lot of people to haul and still want to be able to tow a boat or horse trailer. The folks over at Speciality Vehicle Engineering are now giving them a ton of extra power by offering tuning packages that take the output to 810 horsepower (604 kilowatts) or a stratospheric 1,000 hp (746 kW).

The key to pushing the power to such extreme levels is replacing the usual 5.3- or 6.2-liter V8s with a custom-built 6.8-liter version of General Motors' LT-1 V8 that also packs a supercharger. To handle the boost, the engine's internals now include components like a forged steel crankshaft, forged aluminum pistons, ported cylinder heads, and revised fueling system. Opting for the 1,000-hp version also gets buyers a heavy-duty automatic transmission upgrade. For extra style, a revised exhaust moves the exits to the side of the rear bumper just behind the wheels.

There's lots of optional equipment, too. A set of 22-inch wheels with a chrome, charcoal, or black finish add to the looks. There's also an available sport suspension that lowers the ride height by two inches at the front and three inches at the back.

On the inside, the Specialty Vehicle Engineering logo appears on the floor mats, and the High/Output Series emblem shows up on the headrest embroidery. A plaque on the dashboard also proclaims that this SUV is something special.

Specially Vehicle Engineering was formerly known as SLP and was famous for building vehicles like the famous Pontiac Trans Am Firehawk from the 1990s. Today, it uses the Yenko label to build a 1,000-hp version of the Camaro and Corvette.

