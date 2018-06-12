Hide press release Show press release

EMBARGO: 4pm Pacific/7pm Eastern – 12 June 2018

Aston Martin Rapide AMR: A four-door worthy of a racing team

 Naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 580bhp at the heart of the latest AMR

 Retuned suspension and optimised aerodynamics

 Host of firsts for Rapide including carbon ceramic brakes and 21-inch wheels

 Three design schemes - Standard, Silhouette and Signature

13 June 2018, Le Mans: As Aston Martin returns to Le Mans to defend its 2017 victory at the iconic

24-hour race, so the latest car in the exciting new AMR stable has been unveiled. Following hot on

the heels of the DB11 AMR, Aston Martin has revealed the limited edition Rapide AMR. This

production version of the concept shown at Geneva last year is limited to just 210 cars.

AMR stands for Aston Martin Racing and the brand draws a direct engineering and aesthetic link

between the company’s successful race team and its road cars. As such the Rapide AMR is a sports

car capable of comfortably transporting a team of race drivers to a circuit on the other side of a

continent and then tackling the track when they get there.

Aston Martin President & Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, commented: ‘AMR takes

technology and inspiration from our motorsport programme to amplify the sporting prowess in our

road cars which is clear to see in the Rapide AMR, Aston Martin’s most extreme, 4-door sports car.

With enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and more powerful design language, Aston Martin

has taken Rapide to new and exciting extremes.”

The design of the new 205mph Rapide AMR has changed little from the concept that was shown at

the Geneva motorshow in 2017, with a large and aggressive front grille that is reminiscent of the

extreme track-only Vantage AMR Pro. Meanwhile the circular daytime running lights recall the recent

Zagato models.

The Rapide AMR’s aerodynamics have been tuned to reduce lift while retaining a neutral balance

and the extra aerodynamic bodywork such as the splitter, sills, rear diffuser and boot lid lip spoiler

are all carbon fibre. The new bonnet with large ventilation inserts is also made from carbon fibre to

minimise weight.

At the heart of the Rapide AMR is a naturally aspirated drivetrain that draws much of its technology

and character from the potent Aston Martin Vantage GT12. Larger inlet manifolds with tuned length

dual inlet runners enhance the airflow into the 6.0-litre V12 engine and, combined with new engine

and gearbox calibration, this results in an increase in power. The legendary V12 now puts out 580bhp

and 465 lb.ft of torque, while a new quad exhaust ensures a raucous sound befitting of the AMR

badge.

To help harness all of this power and to launch from 0-60mph in just 4.2 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.4

seconds), the Rapide AMR has 21-inch wheels – a first for any Aston Martin – paired with ultra-high

performance Michelin Super Sport tyres. The large, forged wheels have a multi spoke design that is

not only very stiff but also aids brake cooling. To further aid thermal management of the brakes, the

Rapide AMR utilises an evolution of the cooling system on the Vanquish S, with modified brake ducts

and dust shields.

As standard, the Rapide AMR comes fitted with carbon ceramic brakes. Measuring 400mm at the

front with six piston calipers and 360mm at the rear with four piston calipers, this is the first time that

a Rapide has been fitted with such stopping power. The carbon ceramic discs are also part of AMR’s

ethos to use lightweight components whilst reducing unsprung mass they have a noticeably

beneficial effect on the driving experience.

Alongside the new tyres, brakes and aerodynamics, the Rapide’s suspension has also received

considerable attention. The new Rapide AMR rides 10mm lower than a Rapide S and although the

three stage adaptive dampers remain, they have been thoroughly reengineered to create a car that

is more focused, agile and dynamic. Much of this development work has been completed at the

newly opened AMR Performance Centre at the Nürburgring.

The Rapide AMR will be available in three different design schemes. The Standard and Silhouette

schemes offer four colours – Mariana Blue, Scintilla Silver, Lightning Silver and Onyx Black – with

the Standard scheme adding AMR Lime accents to the splitter, sills and rear diffuser. The Silhouette

scheme eschews the Lime accents and instead adds a full-length contrasting stripe in China Grey

or Clubsport White.

The Signature scheme matches Stirling Green paint with Lime accents and a Lime stripe for the

definitive AMR look. This draws the closest visual link to the Aston Martin Racing team and the

liveries of its race cars.

The interior of each Rapide AMR reflects the design scheme chosen for the exterior, with either AMR

Lime or Galena Silver welting and stitching. There is a full-length carbon fibre centre console and

the seats are trimmed in Alcantara - both firsts for a Rapide. Also available for the first time as an

option is a One-77 style steering wheel. Every car has discrete AMR logos stitched into the seats in

Galena Silver and each car will come with a limited-edition AMR inspection plaque as well as AMR

branding on the carbon sill plaques.

In addition to the three design schemes, customers will also be able make use of Q by Aston Martin

to further personalise their car.

The Aston Martin Rapide AMR will be available globally with the exception of China and Russia and

is available from $240,000 in the US with first customer deliveries in Q4 2018.

Aston Martin Rapide AMR Specification

Body

- Four-door body style with tailgate & four individual seats

- Extruded aluminium bonded VH body structure

- Aluminium & composite body panels

- Extruded aluminium door side-impact beams

- Single bi-xenon headlamps with integrated LED side lights & direction indicators

- Clear LED rear lamps & direction indicators

- Carbon Fibre Splitter, Bonnet, Side Sills, and Diffuser

Engine & Transmission

- Front mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive

- All alloy quad overhead cam 48-valve 5935cc V12 with revised inlet manifolds. Dual variable

camshaft timing. Fully CNC machined combustion chambers. 11:1 compression ratio

- Stainless steel exhaust system with cross pipes and quad exhaust tailpipes

- Max power 433 kW (580 bhp / 588 PS) at 7000 rpm

- Max torque 630Nm (465 lb-ft)

- Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.2 sec; 0-100 km/h in 4.4 sec

- Max speed: 205mph (330 km/h)

- Rear mid-mounted, ‘Touchtronic III’, eight-speed gearbox

- Alloy torque tube with Carbon Fibre propeller shaft

- Limited-slip differential

- Final-drive ratio 2.73:1

Steering

- Rack & pinion, Servotronic speed-sensitive, power assisted steering

- 3.0 turns lock-to-lock

- Column tilt & reach adjustment

Wheels & Tyres

- 21” Multispoke matte black wheels

- Front Tyre: 245/35 ZR21 (91Y) XL TL Michelin Pilot Super Sport

- Rear Tyre: 295/30 ZR21 (102Y) XL TL Michelin Pilot Super Sport

Suspension

- Front Independent double wishbones incorporating anti-dive geometry, coil springs, anti-roll bar and

monotube adaptive dampers

- Rear Independent double wishbones with anti-squat and anti-lift geometry, coil springs, anti-roll bar

and monotube adaptive dampers

- 3-stage Adaptive Damping System

Brakes

- Front carbon ceramic brake discs, 400 mm diameter with six-piston calipers

- Rear carbon ceramic brake discs, 360 mm diameter with four-piston calipers

- 3-stage Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

- Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

- Traction Control (TC)

- Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)

- Positive Torque Control (PTC)

- Electronic Park Brake (EPB)

- Dark Anodised Brake Calipers

Dimensions

- Length: 5019 mm (197.6”)

- Width: 1929 mm (75.9”) excluding mirrors; 2140 mm (84.3”) including mirrors

- Height: 1350 mm (53.1”)

- Wheelbase: 2989 mm (117.7”)

- Fuel tank capacity: 90.5 litres

- Weight: 1990 kg (4387 lb)

- Weight Distribution: 51%/49% (Front/Rear)

In-car entertainment

- AMi III Infotainment System

- 700W Premium Audio System

- Hard Disk Drive (HDD) satellite navigation 1,2

- 6.5” LCD Screen

- DAB radio 1

- AM/FM radio 1

- Apple Carplay

- Android Auto 1

- USB connector with Waveform Audio Format (WAF), Windows Media Player (WMA), MPEG (MP3)

audio, and Apple iPod® & iPhone® 4 compatibility

- Bluetooth® audio (A2DP)

- 3.5 mm auxiliary input socket

Standard Specification

Standard Exterior

- Choice of 4 Colour Schemes

- AMR Lime graphics to lower valances

- Lightweight Black Mesh Grille

- Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Bonnet, Side Sills, and Diffuser

- Front & rear carbon ceramic brakes with Dark Anodised brake calipers

- Gloss Black Side Strakes

- Gloss Black window surround

- Black textured tailpipe finishers

- Black AML Wings Badges

- Front Daytime Running Lights

- Clear Tail Lights

- Powerfold exterior heated mirrors

- Rain Sensing Wipers

- Automatic Headlights

- Heated rear screen

- Front & rear parking sensors

- Rear view camera

Standard Interior

- Caithness leather & Alcantara interior – Black, Dark Knight [Signature scheme only]

- Alcantara headlining

- Contemporary Carpet

- Full carbon fibre waterfall

- Carbon fibre door inserts

- Black Interior Trim Pack

- Headrest embroidery – AMR logo, Galena Silver

- Contrast stitching – AMR Lime

- Obsidian Black leather welting & interior accents

- Black pedals

- Glass switches

- Fixed rear seats

- Rapide AMR Carbon Sill Plaques

- Electrically operated front seats

- Memory front seats & exterior mirrors (three positions)

- Dual-stage driver & front passenger frontal airbags

- Front occupant side airbags

- Head protection airbags for front & rear occupants

- Heated front seats

- Heated rear screen

- Automatic front temperature control

- Organic Electroluminescent (OEL) displays

- LED map lamps & ambient lighting

- Manual-dimming interior view mirror

- Trip computer

- Cruise control

- Tyre-pressure monitoring

- Alarm & immobiliser

- Remote-control central door locking & boot release

Optional Features

Exterior Options

- Signature exterior scheme [only in conjunction with interior scheme]

- Silhouette exterior scheme [only in conjunction with interior scheme]

- AMR Lime centre stripe [not in conjunction with Signature or Silhouette schemes]

- 21” Forged multi-spoke Matte Black diamond turned wheels

- Painted Calipers (Black) [not in conjunction with Signature scheme]

- Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack: Mirror Caps, Side Strakes, Tail light infills

- Carbon Fibre Door Handles

- Carbon Fibre Wings Badges

- Privacy glass 1

Interior Options

- Signature interior scheme [only in conjunction with exterior scheme]

- Silhouette interior scheme [only in conjunction with exterior scheme]

- Full Caithness leather AMR interior: Obsidian Black, Dark Knight [only in conjunction with Signature

scheme]

- AMR Lime Interior Accent Package [not in conjunction with Signature or Silhouette schemes]

- One-77 Style steering wheel

- Carbon fibre gear paddleshifters

- Folding rear seats

- Auto-dimming interior view mirror

- Auto-dimming interior view mirror w/Garage door opener

- Second glass key

- Umbrella

- Rear grab handles 1

- 1000-watt Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system with ICEpower® technology and B&O black

speaker grilles

- 6-CD autochanger

- Cat5 tracker 1,3

- Alarm upgrade (volumetric & tilt sensor)

- First aid kit

1. Not available in all markets

2. Includes Traffic Messaging Channel (TMC) in Continental Europe

3. Complies with UK Thatcham Category 5 requirements. Excludes subscription.

4. iPod and iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the US