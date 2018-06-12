Accelerating to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds puts the rapid in Rapide.
Aston Martin unleashes its AMR motorsport division for a upgraded, limited-edition version of the Rapide sedan. The company imagines this machine as a four-door perfect for a high-speed journey in comfort and only intends to build 210 of them. Prices will start at $240,000 in the United States, and deliveries will start in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The Rapide AMR continues to use Aston's naturally aspirated V12, and it now produces 580 hp and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters), versus 552 hp (412 kW) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) from the version in the Rapide S. The revised tuning to unleash the extra power includes larger inlet manifolds and tuned-length dual inlet runners. The upgrade lets the sedan reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
To handle the boost in power, Aston fits three-mode adaptive dampers and lowers the ride height by 0.4 inches (10 millimeters). There are also standard carbon-ceramic brake discs that have six-piston calipers in front and four-piston stoppers in the rear. The sedan has the modified brake ducts and dust shields from the Vanquish S that help cooling, according to the company.
Taking cues from 2017's Rapide AMR concept, the production version features carbon fiber parts for the front splitter, side sills, trunk lip spoiler, and rear diffuser. The carbon hood has large vents near each corner of the windshield, and there are circular LED running lights in the lower sections of the front fascia. Quad exhaust tips emerge from the back, and Aston promises that it "ensures a raucous sound befitting of the AMR badge." A set of forged 21-inch wheels have a complicated array of X-shaped spokes and use Michelin Super Sport tires.
Inside, the sedan has a carbon fiber center console that runs the whole length of the vehicle. The seats have Alcantara upholstery and customers can choose between AMR Lime or Galena Silver highlights.
If customers feel like spending more, Aston will offer the Rapide AMR with plenty of options. The available Silhouette
scheme replaces the body's standard AMR Lime accents with a choice of China Grey or Clubsport White. There's also the Signature scheme in a mix of Stirling Green paint and AMR Lime accents. Buyers can also send their new sedan to the automaker's Q division for more extensive personalization.
Aston Martin Rapide AMR
Aston Martin Rapide AMR: A four-door worthy of a racing team
Naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 580bhp at the heart of the latest AMR
Retuned suspension and optimised aerodynamics
Host of firsts for Rapide including carbon ceramic brakes and 21-inch wheels
Three design schemes - Standard, Silhouette and Signature
13 June 2018, Le Mans: As Aston Martin returns to Le Mans to defend its 2017 victory at the iconic
24-hour race, so the latest car in the exciting new AMR stable has been unveiled. Following hot on
the heels of the DB11 AMR, Aston Martin has revealed the limited edition Rapide AMR. This
production version of the concept shown at Geneva last year is limited to just 210 cars.
AMR stands for Aston Martin Racing and the brand draws a direct engineering and aesthetic link
between the company’s successful race team and its road cars. As such the Rapide AMR is a sports
car capable of comfortably transporting a team of race drivers to a circuit on the other side of a
continent and then tackling the track when they get there.
Aston Martin President & Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, commented: ‘AMR takes
technology and inspiration from our motorsport programme to amplify the sporting prowess in our
road cars which is clear to see in the Rapide AMR, Aston Martin’s most extreme, 4-door sports car.
With enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and more powerful design language, Aston Martin
has taken Rapide to new and exciting extremes.”
The design of the new 205mph Rapide AMR has changed little from the concept that was shown at
the Geneva motorshow in 2017, with a large and aggressive front grille that is reminiscent of the
extreme track-only Vantage AMR Pro. Meanwhile the circular daytime running lights recall the recent
Zagato models.
The Rapide AMR’s aerodynamics have been tuned to reduce lift while retaining a neutral balance
and the extra aerodynamic bodywork such as the splitter, sills, rear diffuser and boot lid lip spoiler
are all carbon fibre. The new bonnet with large ventilation inserts is also made from carbon fibre to
minimise weight.
At the heart of the Rapide AMR is a naturally aspirated drivetrain that draws much of its technology
and character from the potent Aston Martin Vantage GT12. Larger inlet manifolds with tuned length
dual inlet runners enhance the airflow into the 6.0-litre V12 engine and, combined with new engine
and gearbox calibration, this results in an increase in power. The legendary V12 now puts out 580bhp
and 465 lb.ft of torque, while a new quad exhaust ensures a raucous sound befitting of the AMR
badge.
To help harness all of this power and to launch from 0-60mph in just 4.2 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.4
seconds), the Rapide AMR has 21-inch wheels – a first for any Aston Martin – paired with ultra-high
performance Michelin Super Sport tyres. The large, forged wheels have a multi spoke design that is
not only very stiff but also aids brake cooling. To further aid thermal management of the brakes, the
Rapide AMR utilises an evolution of the cooling system on the Vanquish S, with modified brake ducts
and dust shields.
As standard, the Rapide AMR comes fitted with carbon ceramic brakes. Measuring 400mm at the
front with six piston calipers and 360mm at the rear with four piston calipers, this is the first time that
a Rapide has been fitted with such stopping power. The carbon ceramic discs are also part of AMR’s
ethos to use lightweight components whilst reducing unsprung mass they have a noticeably
beneficial effect on the driving experience.
Alongside the new tyres, brakes and aerodynamics, the Rapide’s suspension has also received
considerable attention. The new Rapide AMR rides 10mm lower than a Rapide S and although the
three stage adaptive dampers remain, they have been thoroughly reengineered to create a car that
is more focused, agile and dynamic. Much of this development work has been completed at the
newly opened AMR Performance Centre at the Nürburgring.
The Rapide AMR will be available in three different design schemes. The Standard and Silhouette
schemes offer four colours – Mariana Blue, Scintilla Silver, Lightning Silver and Onyx Black – with
the Standard scheme adding AMR Lime accents to the splitter, sills and rear diffuser. The Silhouette
scheme eschews the Lime accents and instead adds a full-length contrasting stripe in China Grey
or Clubsport White.
The Signature scheme matches Stirling Green paint with Lime accents and a Lime stripe for the
definitive AMR look. This draws the closest visual link to the Aston Martin Racing team and the
liveries of its race cars.
The interior of each Rapide AMR reflects the design scheme chosen for the exterior, with either AMR
Lime or Galena Silver welting and stitching. There is a full-length carbon fibre centre console and
the seats are trimmed in Alcantara - both firsts for a Rapide. Also available for the first time as an
option is a One-77 style steering wheel. Every car has discrete AMR logos stitched into the seats in
Galena Silver and each car will come with a limited-edition AMR inspection plaque as well as AMR
branding on the carbon sill plaques.
In addition to the three design schemes, customers will also be able make use of Q by Aston Martin
to further personalise their car.
The Aston Martin Rapide AMR will be available globally with the exception of China and Russia and
is available from $240,000 in the US with first customer deliveries in Q4 2018.
Aston Martin Rapide AMR Specification
Body
- Four-door body style with tailgate & four individual seats
- Extruded aluminium bonded VH body structure
- Aluminium & composite body panels
- Extruded aluminium door side-impact beams
- Single bi-xenon headlamps with integrated LED side lights & direction indicators
- Clear LED rear lamps & direction indicators
- Carbon Fibre Splitter, Bonnet, Side Sills, and Diffuser
Engine & Transmission
- Front mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive
- All alloy quad overhead cam 48-valve 5935cc V12 with revised inlet manifolds. Dual variable
camshaft timing. Fully CNC machined combustion chambers. 11:1 compression ratio
- Stainless steel exhaust system with cross pipes and quad exhaust tailpipes
- Max power 433 kW (580 bhp / 588 PS) at 7000 rpm
- Max torque 630Nm (465 lb-ft)
- Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.2 sec; 0-100 km/h in 4.4 sec
- Max speed: 205mph (330 km/h)
- Rear mid-mounted, ‘Touchtronic III’, eight-speed gearbox
- Alloy torque tube with Carbon Fibre propeller shaft
- Limited-slip differential
- Final-drive ratio 2.73:1
Steering
- Rack & pinion, Servotronic speed-sensitive, power assisted steering
- 3.0 turns lock-to-lock
- Column tilt & reach adjustment
Wheels & Tyres
- 21” Multispoke matte black wheels
- Front Tyre: 245/35 ZR21 (91Y) XL TL Michelin Pilot Super Sport
- Rear Tyre: 295/30 ZR21 (102Y) XL TL Michelin Pilot Super Sport
Suspension
- Front Independent double wishbones incorporating anti-dive geometry, coil springs, anti-roll bar and
monotube adaptive dampers
- Rear Independent double wishbones with anti-squat and anti-lift geometry, coil springs, anti-roll bar
and monotube adaptive dampers
- 3-stage Adaptive Damping System
Brakes
- Front carbon ceramic brake discs, 400 mm diameter with six-piston calipers
- Rear carbon ceramic brake discs, 360 mm diameter with four-piston calipers
- 3-stage Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
- Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
- Traction Control (TC)
- Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
- Positive Torque Control (PTC)
- Electronic Park Brake (EPB)
- Dark Anodised Brake Calipers
Dimensions
- Length: 5019 mm (197.6”)
- Width: 1929 mm (75.9”) excluding mirrors; 2140 mm (84.3”) including mirrors
- Height: 1350 mm (53.1”)
- Wheelbase: 2989 mm (117.7”)
- Fuel tank capacity: 90.5 litres
- Weight: 1990 kg (4387 lb)
- Weight Distribution: 51%/49% (Front/Rear)
In-car entertainment
- AMi III Infotainment System
- 700W Premium Audio System
- Hard Disk Drive (HDD) satellite navigation 1,2
- 6.5” LCD Screen
- DAB radio 1
- AM/FM radio 1
- Apple Carplay
- Android Auto 1
- USB connector with Waveform Audio Format (WAF), Windows Media Player (WMA), MPEG (MP3)
audio, and Apple iPod® & iPhone® 4 compatibility
- Bluetooth® audio (A2DP)
- 3.5 mm auxiliary input socket
Standard Specification
Standard Exterior
- Choice of 4 Colour Schemes
- AMR Lime graphics to lower valances
- Lightweight Black Mesh Grille
- Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Bonnet, Side Sills, and Diffuser
- Front & rear carbon ceramic brakes with Dark Anodised brake calipers
- Gloss Black Side Strakes
- Gloss Black window surround
- Black textured tailpipe finishers
- Black AML Wings Badges
- Front Daytime Running Lights
- Clear Tail Lights
- Powerfold exterior heated mirrors
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Heated rear screen
- Front & rear parking sensors
- Rear view camera
Standard Interior
- Caithness leather & Alcantara interior – Black, Dark Knight [Signature scheme only]
- Alcantara headlining
- Contemporary Carpet
- Full carbon fibre waterfall
- Carbon fibre door inserts
- Black Interior Trim Pack
- Headrest embroidery – AMR logo, Galena Silver
- Contrast stitching – AMR Lime
- Obsidian Black leather welting & interior accents
- Black pedals
- Glass switches
- Fixed rear seats
- Rapide AMR Carbon Sill Plaques
- Electrically operated front seats
- Memory front seats & exterior mirrors (three positions)
- Dual-stage driver & front passenger frontal airbags
- Front occupant side airbags
- Head protection airbags for front & rear occupants
- Heated front seats
- Heated rear screen
- Automatic front temperature control
- Organic Electroluminescent (OEL) displays
- LED map lamps & ambient lighting
- Manual-dimming interior view mirror
- Trip computer
- Cruise control
- Tyre-pressure monitoring
- Alarm & immobiliser
- Remote-control central door locking & boot release
Optional Features
Exterior Options
- Signature exterior scheme [only in conjunction with interior scheme]
- Silhouette exterior scheme [only in conjunction with interior scheme]
- AMR Lime centre stripe [not in conjunction with Signature or Silhouette schemes]
- 21” Forged multi-spoke Matte Black diamond turned wheels
- Painted Calipers (Black) [not in conjunction with Signature scheme]
- Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack: Mirror Caps, Side Strakes, Tail light infills
- Carbon Fibre Door Handles
- Carbon Fibre Wings Badges
- Privacy glass 1
Interior Options
- Signature interior scheme [only in conjunction with exterior scheme]
- Silhouette interior scheme [only in conjunction with exterior scheme]
- Full Caithness leather AMR interior: Obsidian Black, Dark Knight [only in conjunction with Signature
scheme]
- AMR Lime Interior Accent Package [not in conjunction with Signature or Silhouette schemes]
- One-77 Style steering wheel
- Carbon fibre gear paddleshifters
- Folding rear seats
- Auto-dimming interior view mirror
- Auto-dimming interior view mirror w/Garage door opener
- Second glass key
- Umbrella
- Rear grab handles 1
- 1000-watt Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system with ICEpower® technology and B&O black
speaker grilles
- 6-CD autochanger
- Cat5 tracker 1,3
- Alarm upgrade (volumetric & tilt sensor)
- First aid kit
1. Not available in all markets
2. Includes Traffic Messaging Channel (TMC) in Continental Europe
3. Complies with UK Thatcham Category 5 requirements. Excludes subscription.
4. iPod and iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the US