The muscle car era spawned several icons, but few models were as legendary as the Pontiac GTO. It had tremendous power and great styling, making it a sought-after classic for decades to come and one you have a chance to win with the latest Dream Giveaway. This low-mile, restored 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible could be yours if you enter now!

This GTO has just 32,000 miles on the odometer and has undergone a frame-off restoration. It’s one of only 3,116 1968 GTO Convertibles with the 400-cubic-inch V8 engine and the four-speed manual transmission combination, as verified by the Pontiac Historic Services, making it a rare example you shouldn’t pass up a chance to own.

Pontiac finished the GTO’s exterior in Cameo Ivory paint, pairing it with a black interior and a black convertible top. It came from the factory with hideaway headlamps, upgraded gauges, Rally II wheels, a center console, a heavy-duty clutch and fan, front disc brakes, a ride and handling package, an AM radio, and a Saf-T-Track limited-slip differential.

Included with the GTO is a binder detailing the previous owners and the car’s history. The car was built in Maryland in 1968 before arriving at a dealership in Pennsylvania. It would end up in Texas. A copy of the car’s original window sticker shows it retailed for just $4,053.60 in 1968.

Gallery: Dream Giveaway: Pontiac GTO Convertible

7 Photos

All you have to do to enter for your chance to win this rare Pontiac GTO Convertible donate to Dream Giveaway’s favored veterans’ and children’s charities. Motor1.com readers get a special treat if they donate $25 or more, receiving double the entry tickets for the Pontiac. This sweet ride won’t be around forever, so enter now for your chance to own this classic convertible muscle car. It’ll look great in your driveway!