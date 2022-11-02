Listen to this article

Motor1.com editors will be in Southern California next week to drive this year’s Star Awards nominees, and you’re invited to join in on the fun. Every day after testing, we’ll be broadcasting live from the Star Awards HQ, recapping the day’s events, allowing you to ask questions, and teasing which models might win.

The editors will go live every day from Monday, November 7, through Thursday, November 10. The stream will start at 11 p.m. EDT/8 p.m PDT, and you can tune in via YouTube, Facebook, and/or Twitter.

Over the course of Test Week, our editors will drive the 20 nominees, with vehicles contending for multiple awards for the first time. Only vehicles that are new or substantially different from last year’s contenders are eligible, and they will be competing on the road, track, and dirt. The editors will have to decide which car wins the award for Best EV, Best Performance, Best Luxury, Best SUV, Best Value, Best Truck, and the coveted Editors’ Choice.

Last year’s Editors’ choice winner was the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, which you won’t see competing in this new group. Instead, the new Acura Integra, Ford F-150 Lightning, BMW iX, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and more will be battling it out for top honors. The competition is tight, and it won’t be easy picking winners.

Gallery: 2022 Motor1.com Star Awards Best EV

5 Photos

We launched the Star Awards in 2021 to pick up where our Star Ratings leave off, pitting the new models with the highest ratings in head-to-head evaluations to determine which model truly stands out from the rest in each segment. Our granular rating system measures vehicles in 144 micro-segments, taking into account design, safety, performance, comfort, and more, resulting in a score of 1-10 that decides which models make it to the year-end competition.

Once Test Week concludes, the editors will get ready for the grand finale. We will tabulate the results and announce the seven Star Awards winners.