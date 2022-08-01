Listen to this article

There are few brands in the auto industry as iconic as BMW’s M. The badge has graced some of the greatest sports cars ever sold, and the latest Dream Giveaway wants to put one in your driveway. The BMW M4 Competition is a potent performance machine that could be yours if you enter now, and Motor1.com readers who do will receive double the entry tickets with a donation of $25 or more.

The heart of the M4 Competition is BMW’s potent twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine. In the M4 Competition, the engine produces 503 horsepower (369 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters) of torque. The BMW can rocket to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.4 seconds, and it could be yours if you enter.

Standard features you’ll get in the BMW include the M Sport differential, the Adaptive M suspension, and more. It has a carbon-fiber roof to cut down on weight, and inside, the BMW features a full black-and-red Merino leather interior and a ton of technology. The M4 also comes with BMW’s M sport seats.

The car wears BMW’s premium Black Sapphire Metallic exterior paint, and the car comes equipped with the BMW Executive Package. The pack adds features like a head-up display, BMW’s gesture control, a powered trunk lid, a remote engine start, and a heated steering wheel.

The BMW M4 Competition is a lot of car to handle, and it could be yours with a simple donation to Dream Giveaway’s favored children and veteran charities. The car comes packed with power and has the styling to go with it, and it couldn’t be easier to enter. Not only will the winner receive the M4, but they will also get $27,500 to pay for the car’s taxes and $2,500 in free gas gift cards. That’s a great deal you can only be a part of if you enter the Dream Giveaway, so do that now!