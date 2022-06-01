Listen to this article

In the late 1960s, Dodge needed to make some improvements to its Charger race car so it could better compete in NASCAR. At the time, regulations required Dodge to build and sell at least 500 examples to the public, so Dodge created the 1969 Charger 500 to satisfy NASCAR's homologation rules. But Dodge never sold enough. Instead, it produced just 392 examples, one of which can be yours if you enter the latest Dream Giveaway right now.

The Charger's stubby, indented face and recessed rear window caused aerodynamic chaos for the car, so Dodge engineers found a few solutions. A flush grille and a revamped rear-window design improved airflow around the Charger. Dodge got the go-ahead to make the changes to its race car, and it began shipping unfinished Chargers to Creative Industries for their transformation.

It was Creative Industries that turned the unfinished Chargers into Charger 500s. The company would install the new grille insert and fill the rear window cavity. The car would arrive in customers' hands with either a 426- or a 440-cubic-inch engine paired with a TorqueFlite automatic or the rarer four-speed manual.

The 1969 Charger 500 from Dream Giveaway that you can win has the larger motor, which makes 375 horsepower (279 kilowatts), and the four-speed manual. It's 1 of 37 documented to have this drive train specification. The Charger 500 underwent a thorough frame-off restoration, and the car is listed in the Chrysler Registry. If you enter the Dream Giveaway right now, Motor1.com readers will receive double the entry tickets with a donation of $25 or more.

This Dream Giveaway won't last forever, and if you're the winner, you'll also get $17,500 to pay the taxes on the prize. The late 1960s saw automakers go to great lengths to win on the race track, and that was a big boon for customers who got to enjoy the race-approved cars. At Dodge, it started with the Charger 500, a rare car with a unique history that you can enter to win right now. All you have to do is donate to Dream Giveaway’s favored charities – it’s as easy as that!