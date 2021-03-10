Today's golf carts are used for far more than just putting around on a golf course, and they can cost as much as a used car. Make sure you're protecting your investment with a high-quality cover from CarCovers.com.

The Weatherproof Shield Golf Cart Cover from CarCovers.com is made from an ultra-thick, waterproof denier fabric that provides superior protection from just about anything your golf cart will encounter when parked outside such as rain, snow, tree sap, and bird droppings. On top of that, the cover has been chemically treated to resist harmful UV rays, while built-in vents make the cover breathable to prevent water and moisture from being trapped under the cover, which could lead to damage, mold, mildew.

Elastic hems ensure that the Weatherproof Shield Golf Cart Cover will have a perfect fit around the entire golf cart whether it's being stored in your driveway or hauled on a trailer. Additionally, CarCovers.com offers a variety of size options to fit every type of golf cart from two-seaters measuring up to 86 inches long as well as larger eight-passenger models up to 170 inches in length.

CarCovers.com has designed the Weatherproof Shield Golf Cart Cover for quick, easy, and secure installation that is similar to the company's ATV cover, which can be seen in the video below.

The Weatherproof Shield Golf Cart Cover from CarCovers.com is built to last. Not only are these covers designed to resist UV rays, mold, and mildew, CarCovers.com backs its product with a 10-year limited warranty. For added piece of mind, all covers are guaranteed to fit properly, and there's a 30-day return policy. As always, shipping is free on all orders.

Visit CarCovers.com today to get a durable, year-round cover for your golf cart!