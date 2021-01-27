Since vans come in all shapes and sizes, finding the right cover can prove to be a challenge, but CarCovers.com makes it easy with a full line of covers to protect your van new and old. Find a cover for any van from a modern-day minivan to a classic showpiece and anything in between.

Here's how a classic 1966 Volkswagen Bus looks wrapped in a Platinum Shield Van Cover from CarCovers.com:

Whether you live in an arid desert climates or deal with harsh northern winters, the Platinum Shield Van Cover from CarCovers.com delivers maximum weather protection. These premium covers feature a UV-reflective silver polyester material making it perfect for hot and sunny climates, and the polyurethane coating ensures that water sheds off quickly to prevent damage or wear while resisting mold, rot, and mildew.

CarCovers.com designed the Platinum Shield Van Cover to provide a perfect, semi-custom fit with elastic hems at the front and rear as well as reinforced grommets on the sides to secure the car cover from being blown away or stolen. An ultra-soft inner fleece liner is gentle on your car's paint, and the multi-layer design with double-stitched hems delivers a long-lasting, durable construction. Check out the video below to see just how easy the Platinum Shield Van Cover is to install.

Best of all, the Platinum Shield Van Cover from CarCovers.com is built to last. The outdoor-ready cover is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, and CarCovers.com also guarantees the fit on your van in addition to a 30-day return policy for added piece of mind. As always, shipping is free on all orders.

Visit CarCovers.com today to get a rugged and durable cover for your van!