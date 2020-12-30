SUVs are the automotive equivalent to the Swiss Army knife as they are required to perform a wide variety of jobs by their owners, so keeping them protected from the weather is important. Since today's SUVs come in all shapes and sizes, finding the right cover can prove to be a challenge, but CarCovers.com makes it easy with a full line of indoor and outdoor covers to protect your SUV year-round.

For SUVs that get parked outside, the Platinum Shield SUV Cover from CarCovers.com delivers maximum weather protection. These premium SUV covers feature a UV-reflective silver polyester material making it perfect for hot and sunny climates, and the polyurethane coating ensures that water sheds off quickly to prevent damage or wear while resisting mold, rot, and mildew.

As you can see in the video above, installation of the outdoor Platinum Shield SUV Cover is a breeze. The elastic hems allow for a perfect fit at the front and rear, and the reinforced grommets on the sides secure the cover from being blown away or stolen. An ultra-soft inner fleece liner is gentle on your SUV's paint, and the multi-layer design with double-stitched hems delivers a long-lasting, durable construction.

If you have a show vehicle or any other SUV that is lucky enough to be stored safely in a garage, you will still want to invest in a car cover to keep the paint looking fresh and clean as everything from dust to pests to air pollution can wear away the luster. That's where the Indoor Black Satin Shield from CarCovers.com comes in handy to provide excellent indoor protection.

The Indoor Black Satin Shield from CarCovers.com is made from a satin fabric that is the company's softest material option, and it stretches to form fit all of your SUV's contours including the door mirrors, fender flares, and roof antenna. With its black satin design, this indoor cover definitely looks good, and it's just as durable as the outdoor Platinum Shield SUV Cover thanks to its double stitched seams and elastic hems that ensure a snug fit at the bottom, which you can see for yourself in the following video.

Best of all, both of these high-quality SUV covers are built to last. The outdoor-ready Platinum Shield SUV Cover is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, while the Indoor Black Satin Shield comes with a ten-year limited warranty. CarCovers.com also guarantees the fit on your car and provides a 30-day return policy for added piece of mind, and shipping is free on all orders.

Visit CarCovers.com today to get an indoor or outdoor cover for your SUV!