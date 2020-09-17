Describing the sensations you feel while driving a super sports car like the Ferrari F8 Spider is always a challenge, even for those of us who write about cars by trade. When the level of emotion exceeds a certain threshold, translating what goes through your mind into words isn't easy.

Or rather, it's not easy to do in a way that replicates the flood of adrenaline the driver experiences. That's why we decided to make this video a bit different, and in the process, change the viewpoint of the viewer. Literally.

How To Amplify All The Senses

We started out by questioning how the driving experience involves the senses. Then we reconnected our feelings to the images, with new shots that more fit the theme of a special car such as this.

Then we needed to figure out a way to represent speed – not so much the physical speed of the car, but rather, the speed of the thoughts of the person driving a car like this Ferrari F8 Spider along a curvy mountain road. And because the mind moves so quickly – flies, even – we collaborated with a spectacular aerial photographer, Oliver Astrologer, and a few Dirty Seagull racing drones. Watch the video above to see how it all came together.

Not Just Performance

During the intensive video shoot, the F8 Spider showed spectacular poise – and that's obvious from the specs sheet alone. An impressive 720 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque arrives from the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds, and from 0 to 124 mph in 8.2 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph top speed.

The Ferrari's splendid chassis, meanwhile, allowed us to play with the balance and grip limit of the tires, all in an effort to create trajectories that could enhance the shots chosen, giving the film a slightly different effect than usual.

The Perfect Balance

Ferrari's standard drive mode gives you the freedom to get loose – even break the rear end free – using careful inputs to the accelerator and steering wheel, without activating the stability control. The F8 Spider also exhibits telepathic steering feel with its fast response to inputs, and carbon-ceramic brakes that leave you breathless after a hard stop.

Gallery: Ferrari F8 Spider: A Different Point Of View

56 Photos

And the engine? Yes, it's true, the naturally aspirated V8 sound we grew accustomed to on the 355 and the 458 is gone. But don't confuse the sound of the F8 with turbocharged engines from other supercars. This unit has a unique timbre.

Listen to the F8 Spider as it rumbles along the path through the woods that we have chosen for this video. P.S., below are the tech specs of the F8 Spider as well as the drone that chased it. The numbers, however, don't represent the handle of the respective drivers...