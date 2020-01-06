11 / 16

Jeep’s full range of plug-in hybrid vehicles – which includes the Renegade, Compass, and Wrangler – will debut at CES under the new moniker "4xe." The former two made their debut in Geneva last year, but this is the first time we’ll see the iconic Wrangler with a plug attached. Expect a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine with a rear-mounted electric motor for the Renegade and Compass, but we don’t know what will be underhood of the Wrangler just yet.