Electric vehicles, mobility, and even ice cream.
Though it's not a "car show" in the traditional sense, CES has emerged as a force in the automotive industry. And now with the North American International Auto Show moving from January to June, the spotlight shines even brighter on CES. This year we expect a healthy blend of new-car, transportation technology, and electric vehicle debuts when doors open to CES on Tuesday from companies like Nissan, Fisker, Byton, Ford, and a few others. Hopefully, this year's show helps fill the void of Detroit; here are a handful of the debuts we know about thus far.