This 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 could be yours. Just enter here for your chance to win the most powerful Mustang of all time. Use promo code M1 and your entries will automatically be doubled as a bonus for reading Motor1.com. Plus, your donation will support TRI Industries, a wonderful company we've worked with before that hires disabled veterans in the Chicago area.

There is no better prize to reach for this year than the 2020 Shelby GT500. With 760 horsepower from its supercharged 5.2-liter V8, the GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever made. It's been turning the muscle car world on its head with a 0-60 time of just 3.3 seconds and quarter mile time of 10.6 seconds at 133 miles per hour. Those aren't muscle car numbers. They're not even supercar numbers. They're hypercar numbers.

The 2020 Shelby GT500 isn't merely a machine made for speed, though. Based on our time behind the wheel, it's also docile enough to use as your daily driver. Thanks to its magneride suspension system and selectable drive mode system, you can tune the GT500's demeanor to match your own.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: First Drive

77 Photos

Your GT500 grand prize will come in Rapid Red with the killer Painted White Stripes option that costs an insane $10,000! It also has the Carbon Fiber Track Pack ($18,500) with its hidden surprise, the Technology Package ($3,000) and a Shelby Car Cover ($95). It's as loaded as they come.

Plus, entering this giveaway means you'll be donating to a worthy cause. We love partnering with companies that give away great cars for good causes, and this company is one of our favorites. Motor1.com has worked with TRI Industries in the past, and we vouch for their legitimacy as a charity worth supporting. You can learn more about TRI Industries here.

To enter, click here and use promo code M1 at checkout to automatically double your entries.