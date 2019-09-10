6 / 12

$718 - $1,837

Land Rover knows its buyers, and by offering multiple pet packs, the company better caters to its consumers and their furry friends. The Pet Cargo Space Protection pack ($992) uses a quilted cargo space liner, a full-height luggage partition, and a spill-resistant water bowl. Or you can buy the spill-resistant water bowl on its own for $70.

The Pet Care And Access pack ($1,837) gets all that and a foldable pet ramp for easy access. The Pet Transportation pack ($718), meanwhile, makes the space more comfortable with a built-in foldable carrier – or, like the water bowl, you can get the carrier separately. It costs $437.