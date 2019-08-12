The hottest car on the planet right now is the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8, and it hasn't even gone on sale. Despite that, you can enter for a chance to win one before it even goes sale, and the grand prize includes an extra $25,000 to customize your C8 any way you want. Enter now, because the drawing date isn't far off – September 27, 2019!

Entering requires a donation to TRI Industries, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit company dedicated to helping train and employ individuals with disabilities, including veterans and the blind. Motor1.com has worked with TRI Industries in the past and we vouch for their legitimacy as a charity worth supporting. You can learn more about TRI Industries here.

Motor1.com readers are also getting an exclusive incentive to donate for a chance to win: use the promo code M1 at checkout and you'll receive double the entry tickets you paid for. That's right, it pays to read Motor1.com! Just promise you'll give us a ride in your C8 when you win.

And if you win, the fun's just beginning, because it's up to you how to spec your prize. Choose from 12 exterior colors, 3 equipment groups (1LT, 2LT, and 3LT), 4 wheel designs, 3 seat choices, and many other options from the order guide. Want the Z51 Performance Package for the full experience? Just check the box.

To enter, click here and make a donation to TRI Industries, which earns you entry tickets for the drawing. A $50 donation earns you 10 tickets, while a $100 donation earns you 20 tickets. There are many more donation levels to fit your budget.

And it's great to know that 100 percent of this drawing's net proceeds will directly support the operations of TRI Industries in its mission to employ individuals with severe disabilities, including veterans and the blind.

Entries for this drawing end soon on September 27, 2019, so don't wait. Enter now!