There are plenty of car raffles to enter online, but few will give you a better chance to win than this one. The Keeneland Concours d'Elegance is raffling off a brand new 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster in support of Kentucky Children's Hospital, and only 1,200 tickets will be sold at a price of $100 each. I'm no statistician, but those are way better odds than buying tickets for a raffle where they'll sell as many as they can.

Click here to purchase 1 of 1,200 tickets to win a 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster.

The Keeneland Concours d'Elegance is one of the premier concours in the country. This year's event takes place July 20th at Kentucky's renowned Keeneland Race Course in Lexington. The winner of this 2019 Porsche Boxster raffle will be drawn at the event, so if you're feeling lucky, you should attend in person to hear your name called. Attendance isn't required to win, but you could do a lot worse than spending a Saturday surrounded by hundreds of the finest collector vehicles in the country.

The beneficiary of your raffle ticket purchase is Kentucky Children's Hospital, which offers Eastern and Central Kentucky’s only Level I pediatric trauma center, Level IV newborn intensive care unit, and pediatric intensive care unit. Keeneland Concours d'Elegance has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the hospital over the past 16 years, most of which has gone to robotic patients and simulation babies, which are great teaching aids for students and doctors alike.

6 Photos

With only 1,200 raffle tickets being sold at a cost of $100 each, this contest might be the best shot you ever have to own a Porsche. With 300 horsepower from a mid-mounted, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the Boxster is the perfect sports car companion for a twisty backroad jaunt. It can also rocket to 60 miles per hour in under five seconds and reach a top speed of 100 mph.

Can your current daily driver do that? If not, then click here to enter to win this 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster from the Keeneland Concours d'Elegance, with proceeds going to benefit the Kentucky Children's Hospital.