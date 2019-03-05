The Polestar 2 makes its much-anticipated public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, and Motor1.com is there to check out the new electrified sedan. Our video highlights the exterior styling before getting behind the wheel for a look at the Android-Auto-based infotainment display.

39 Photos

The Polestar 2 has an electric motor powering each axle, offering a total of 402 horsepower (300 kW) and 487 pound-feet (660 Newton-meters) of torque. This setup is enough for the sedan to reach 62 miles per hour in less than 5 seconds. There's a 78-kilowatt-hour battery pack, and Polestar targets a range of 275 miles in EPA testing or 500 kilometers (311 miles) in the WLTP evaluation. An optional Performance Package adds a set of Brembo brakes with yellow calipers, an Öhlins DFV (dual-flow valve) dampers, 20-inch wheels, and gold-colored seatbelts.

The Polestar 2 has a fairly minimalist exterior that communicates Swedish style. There are also subtle cues from the brand's close relationship with Volvo, like the Thor's-Hammer-like headlights. Inside, an 11-inch tablet is on the center stack, in addition to a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Polestar will build the 2 in China and will export them around the world. In the United States, it'll go on sale in California first in around July 2020. The base price in America will be $63,000 before destination. A model with the same specs will be available in Europe for 59,900 euros ($67,655 at current exchange rates), and there will also be a lower-tier variant available there starting at 39,900 euros ($45,065). If you want to see what your ideal Polestar 2 would cost, the configurator is available now.