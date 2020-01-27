Advertiser Disclosure

If you recently bought a Volvo or are planning to buy one, you may already be familiar with the term “extended warranty.” Extended warranties, also known as vehicle protection plans, offer peace of mind by covering expensive repairs after the original factory warranty expires. Most dealers offer extended warranties at the time of purchase of a new vehicle, but you have to remember that’s not your only option.

We understand choosing your Volvo extended warranty provider is not a decision that you take lightly, so we conducted extensive research on the best extended warranty providers for Volvo. After all, when you buy a Volvo, you would like to be able to drive it for a long time without busting your budget on repairs.

Keep reading to find out more about your options for an extended Volvo warranty from the dealer as well as third-party providers.

In This Article:

What Is In Your Volvo Factory Warranty?

When you purchase a new Volvo vehicle, it typically comes with the following manufacturer warranties:

Limited Basic Warranty (4 years/50,000 miles): Covers all repairs caused by defects in material or workmanship, including parts and labor, as well as battery and powertrain coverage

Covers all repairs caused by defects in material or workmanship, including parts and labor, as well as battery and powertrain coverage Corrosion Warranty (12 years/unlimited miles): Covers the body sheet metal of your Volvo if it corrodes or rusts through

Covers the body sheet metal of your Volvo if it corrodes or rusts through Emissions Warranty (2 years/24,000 miles to 8 years/80,000 miles): Covers emissions control parts like the catalytic converter

Covers emissions control parts like the catalytic converter Scheduled Maintenance (3 years/36,000 miles): Covers services at the 10,000-mile, 20,000-mile, and 30,000-mile marks

Covers services at the 10,000-mile, 20,000-mile, and 30,000-mile marks Adjustments (1 year/12,000 miles): Covers refinements to original factory fittings and alignments

Covers refinements to original factory fittings and alignments Roadside Assistance (4 years/unlimited miles): Covers Volvo On Call® customer assistance

While the Volvo factory warranty provides comprehensive coverage for the first few years of car ownership, any repairs after that will fall solely on your shoulders. If you plan to keep your Volvo for a long time, an extended warranty could be very helpful.

Why Do You Need A Volvo Extended Warranty?

A Volvo is one of the safest cars on the road today and can last longer than 200,000 miles if properly maintained. But like any other vehicle, they are not immune from breakdowns, and the factory warranty covers you for only up to 50,000 miles. A Volvo extended warranty kicks in after the factory warranty has expired to ensure you’re covered when an unexpected, major car repair falls into your lap.

In addition, a transferable Volvo extended service contract could also improve your car value and make your car more appealing to a buyer.

Is A Volvo Extended Warranty Worth It?

According to the repair and maintenance experts at Repair Pal, Volvo cars rank 17 out of 32 car brands in reliability, scoring an above-average rating of 3.5 out of 5. However, they also cost above average to fix.

A Volvo vehicle’s average annual repair costs tend to be on the high side at $769 with the owner making 0.5 visits to a repair shop in a year. To help you understand how much you can expect to save by purchasing an extended warranty for your Volvo, our team put together this table of a few common Volvo repairs and price estimates.

Model Repair Cost Volvo 240 Mass airflow sensor replacement $241–$679 Volvo 850 Fuel pump replacement $497–$521 Volvo 850 AC evaporator replacement $1,032–$1,205 Volvo 960 Intake manifold gasket replacement $397–$449

Most major car repairs happen after the car ages, and by this time, the factory warranty has already expired. If you don’t want to pay for these expensive repairs out of pocket and would rather prefer the convenience and confidence of a Volvo extended warranty, read on.

What Is A Volvo Increased Protection (VIP) Extended Warranty Plan?

A Volvo Increased Protection (VIP) Extended Warranty plan is a customizable service contract that covers unexpected expenses after the standard warranty expires. As with most extended warranties offered by dealers, the VIP will not cover damages due to accident, theft, fire, natural calamities, negligence, or improper maintenance.

Volvo offers three levels of coverage – Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain – and depending on the model and mileage of your vehicle, you can get up to an additional 6 years/120,000 miles of protection.

The Platinum plan provides the most coverage and is an exclusionary plan with certain listed limitations or exclusions such as brake drums and rotors, brake linings, airbags, glass, safety restraint systems, etc.

plan provides the most coverage and is an exclusionary plan with certain listed limitations or exclusions such as brake drums and rotors, brake linings, airbags, glass, safety restraint systems, etc. The Gold plan is a stated component coverage plan providing protection for the major powertrain components as well as other systems such as cooling, electrical, steering, air conditioning, brakes, and suspension to mention a few.

plan is a stated component coverage plan providing protection for the major powertrain components as well as other systems such as cooling, electrical, steering, air conditioning, brakes, and suspension to mention a few. The Powertrain plan provides protection against engine, transmission, and drive system problems.

All three plans come with additional benefits such as alternate transportation (up to $40 per day for 10 days per covered repair), towing coverage (up to $100 per occurrence), travel coverage if you are more than 100 miles from home ($100 per day for up to 5 days), fluids coverage, and transferability to a subsequent owner ($40 fee).

Your Volvo extended warranty cost depends on the plan you choose, your Volvo model, age, and mileage, and your deductible. Deductibles range from $0 to $250. Generally, the lower the deductible, the costlier the plan.

Volvo also has an extended warranty plan or a Vehicle Service Contract for Certified Used Volvo cars. The coverage will be limited, depending on the make, model, and mileage of the vehicle, and will start from the original service date. The deductible may range from $0 to $200.

When And Where Can I Buy Volvo’s Extended Warranty?

You may choose to buy your Volvo VIP plan when you purchase the car or later. The coverage starts from the date of purchase of contract and is accepted at all authorized Volvo dealers across the U.S. and Canada. Keep in mind you may get a better deal on your Volvo extended warranty price if you purchase sooner, as the car’s mileage and age will be lower.

If you decide to buy the extended Volvo warranty from the dealer at the time of purchase of the new vehicle, you could roll the cost into your auto loan. But this way, you end up paying interest on it, which could make the warranty more expensive than it should be.

Why Consider A Third-Party Extended Warranty Provider?

As a Volvo owner, your options for extended warranty coverage are not limited to your dealership. There are several reputable third-party providers that provide affordable and flexible extended warranties for Volvo vehicles.

Having done our homework on the top third-party auto warranty companies, we think some of the major benefits of buying extended Volvo protection from these providers are as follows.

They are more affordable. Increased competition among third-party providers translates to lower costs for consumers. Third-party extended warranties are often more affordably priced than dealer warranties and may also include flexible payment terms.

Increased competition among third-party providers translates to lower costs for consumers. Third-party extended warranties are often more affordably priced than dealer warranties and may also include flexible payment terms. You have the freedom to choose your repair center. A dealer-backed Volvo extended warranty limits you to taking your vehicle only to authorized brand dealerships, which can be a problem if you have to drive two hours to reach the nearest location. With a third-party warranty, you can choose your favorite mechanic or repair center from thousands of licensed repair shops across the country.

A dealer-backed Volvo extended warranty limits you to taking your vehicle only to authorized brand dealerships, which can be a problem if you have to drive two hours to reach the nearest location. With a third-party warranty, you can choose your favorite mechanic or repair center from thousands of licensed repair shops across the country. They provide longer coverage. Volvo’s extended warranties start on the contract purchase date but can only last up to 6 years or 120,000 miles. Third-party vehicle service contracts often last much longer, such as up to 10 years or 150,000 miles.

Volvo’s extended warranties start on the contract purchase date but can only last up to 6 years or 120,000 miles. Third-party vehicle service contracts often last much longer, such as up to 10 years or 150,000 miles. They offer additional perks. Third-party extended warranty companies offer more additional benefits like 24x7 emergency roadside assistance in addition to trip interruption and alternate transportation benefits.

According to our research, extended warranty company CARCHEX stands out in terms of coverage, comprehensiveness, and reputation. Here’s a quick comparison of the VIP Extended Warranty Plan and a CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plan.

Volvo Extended Warranty CARCHEX Start Date Any time Any time Max Length of Coverage 120,000 miles 150,000 miles # of Coverage Levels 3 5 (16 contracts) Transferable ✔ ✔ Deductible $0 - $250 $0+ Trip Interruption ✔ ✔ Roadside Assistance No ✔ Repair Network Authorized Volvo dealerships > 30,000 certified repair facilities nationwide Cancellation Policy Prorated refund Refund if within 30 days Availability Contact your local dealer Free, instant quote Get Quote

However, CARCHEX isn’t the only provider we think is worth considering. We recommend calling several companies to get a free, customized quote.