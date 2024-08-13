In December 2023, a small team of Porsche engineers and professional drivers set out to break the record for highest altitude reached by a vehicle. They took two highly modified 911s to the base of Ojos del Salado, the world’s highest volcano, located in the mountains of northern Chile. Eventually they made it all the way to 22,093 feet. Now, there's a full-length movie documenting the feat.

Edith: Volcano Ascent follows the journey of that group of Porsche experts as they develop the two 911s—affectionately named Doris and Edith—to scale the western ridge of the active volcano. We go from that development phase, complete with interviews from the people that worked on the car, to the very top of the ridge, where we eventually witness Le Mans champion Romain Dumas break the record behind the wheel of Edith.

Motor1 readers will know we actually got to drive the two Altitude 911s earlier this year following the record-breaking expedition. Edith, the car that climbed the ridge, uses a collection of incredibly advanced tech, like a bespoke steer-by-wire system designed to reduce steering feel and a trick suspension originally developed for the 919 Le Mans race car.

The film, created by creative agency Tangent Vector, will debut August 16 at 5:30 pm at the Golden State Theatre in Monterey during Car Week. If you're in town, don't miss it.