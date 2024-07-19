Ford will expand production of its Super Duty pickup truck line by adding a third assembly plant to the roster. In a press release, the company announced its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, will begin truck production in 2026. The move will add 100,000 units to Ford's annual Super Duty supply. But it will also see the introduction of electrification into the heavy-duty lineup.

There are very few details on the truck at this time. Ford's announcement states that Oakville "paves the way to bring multi-energy technology to the next generation of Super Duty trucks, giving customers more freedom of choice and supporting Ford's electrification plan." It's safe to assume "multi-energy" means hybrid. But whether that's plug-in hybrids, mild hybrids, or hydrogen fuel cells is unknown.

The announcement comes as Ford—along with many other automakers—rethinks future plans for electric vehicles. Oakville was originally slated to build a three-row electric SUV, so the location is already prepared for at least some electrification for Super Duty production. Currently, the heavy-duty trucks are built at two large plants in Kentucky and Ohio, and Ford says they are flat-out trying to meet demand.

As for the three-row electric SUV, Ford still has plans to build it but where and when that will happen is unclear. Initially expected for 2025, it was delayed until 2027 but with this fresh news, it's possible the delay could extend further. As for locations, Ford is still working on its sprawling BlueOval City EV complex in Tennessee. The company's next-generation electric truck will be here. It's conceivable the SUV could move here as well.

“Super Duty is a vital tool for businesses and people around the world and, even with our Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant running flat out, we can’t meet the demand," said Ford CEO Jim Farley. "This move benefits our customers and supercharges our Ford Pro commercial business. At the same time, we look forward to introducing three-row electric utility vehicles, leveraging our experience in three-row utility vehicles and our learnings as America’s number two electric vehicle brand to deliver fantastic, profitable vehicles.”