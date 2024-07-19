Audi may be a luxury brand but that doesn't always mean you get the nicest stuff even on the base model. Take for example the Q4 E-Tron, an electric SUV serving as a fancier alternative to the Volkswagen ID.4. However, the base version sold in Germany isn't all that posh since it comes with steel wheels. It's a large 19-inch set bundled with glorious hubcaps. Ironically, the ID.4 has alloys in its domestic market.

The Q4 E-Tron also has drum brakes at the rear axle because Audi argues that discs are not necessary. The energy recuperation system does 90 percent of the braking, while the front discs largely take care of the remaining 10 percent. The thinking here is that drum brakes have lower maintenance costs and reduce the risk of corrosion. Since rear discs would rarely be used, they'd prematurely rust.

Audi A1 with steel wheels Audi Q2 with steel wheels

The Q4 E-Tron and its swoopy Sportback sibling are not the only Audi models sold with standard steel wheels in Germany. The A1 supermini and Q2 subcompact crossover also do away with fancy alloys in their base trim levels. The former gets a tiny 15-inch set while the latter has slightly larger 16-inch wheels. Both models are living on borrowed time since neither will be renewed for a next generation.

Basically a Volkswagen Polo in a tuxedo, the A1 Sportback is available for as low as €22,700 ($24,700) in Germany where Audi wants at least €28,600 ($31,100) for the Q2. Being completely electric, the Q4 E-Tron is predictably far more expensive. It starts at €45,600 ($50,000) and that's only because there's a new entry-level trim. Launched this week, it's also available for the Q4 Sportback E-Tron priced at €47,600 ($51,800).

Selling EVs is a difficult endeavor considering Audi resorts to offering the Q4 with steel wheels and fabric seats. The entry point in the range has a 52-kWh battery, a substantial downgrade from the previous 77-kWh pack. This new Q4 35 E-Tron undercuts the Q4 45 E-Tron by €7,350. But here’s the real kicker–even the more expensive of the two has those steelies. Yes, you can buy a new Audi with steelies (and rear drum brakes) for €52,950 ($57,700).

Steel wheels wouldn't fly here in the United States where the cheapest Q4 costs $55,200 and has 19-inch alloys. The A1 and Q2 we mentioned earlier were never sold in North America.

Gallery: Audi base models with steel wheels