Technology is making cars safer and more aware. Today’s vehicles can detect other vehicles, objects, and people outside the driver’s view and intervene if they predict an imminent collision. Some of these features come standard on many models, while others—like rear automatic emergency braking—are usually optional. That’s “too bad,” according to Insurance Institute for Highway Safety President David Harkey, because its research shows that technology that intervenes for the driver is “more effective in preventing crashes than other types of solutions.”

The institute recently put eight small SUVs through its rear crash prevention evaluation. Seven performed quite well. The Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander, and Subaru Forester earned the highest rating possible, superior. The Mazda CX-5, Toyota RAV4, and Volkswagen Taos earned advanced ratings. The Hyundai Tucson earned a basic rating, the lowest one possible.

The systems are designed to prevent a common type of accident that can get quite costly for owners. However, out of the eight cars tested, it was only standard on the Outlander. It was optional on every other vehicle, which tracks with the broader market. Only 23 percent of new 2023 models offered rear AEB as standard, while it was optional on another 32 percent.

According to the IIHS-affiliated Highway Loss Data Institute, cars equipped with rear AEB saw claims for damage to other vehicles fall by 29 percent, and claims for damage to policyholder vehicles drop by 9. Nearly 30 percent of collision claims in 2022 were for rear-impact crashes that had cost over $4,000 to fix. That’s far more expensive than the optional feature, which can cost as little as $600 depending on the make and model.

While the systems will reduce the number of accidents and lower insurance costs for crash-prone owners, it’s not a panacea for blasting backward out of parking spaces if your car has the tech. Many of the ultrasonic sensors used in most of today’s rear AEB systems aren’t designed to detect pedestrians.

Rear AEB is just one technology that can help reduce crashes. One IIHS study found that a combination of tech—rear cameras, parking sensors, and rear AEB—reduced reported crashes while backing up by 78 percent. Should automakers make it a standard feature?