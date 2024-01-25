For its ninth year in production, Mazda is freshening the MX-5 Miata. Both the soft-top and metal-roof RF get a slight facelift and a host of very welcome mechanical, cosmetic, and technology upgrades. Along with them, the new "ND3" Miata brings a slight price increase for all models.

Here's how pricing compares to last year's model:

Model 2024 Price 2023 Price MX-5 Sport $30,150 $29,215 MX-5 Club $33,650 $32,715 MX-5 Grand Touring $35,450 $34,215 MX-5 Club RF $41,375 $40,115 MX-5 Grand Touring RF $38,175 $37,215

Note: These prices include a delivery fee of $1,165. The delivery fee for Alaska is $1,210. If you're an Alaskan Miata buyer, good on you.

We'll deal with the mechanical changes first, because frankly, that's what's most fun. All 2024 MX-5 Miata models get a new steering rack with reduced internal friction and a new tune for the power steering system. Mazda says the changes result in "smoother steering action with a more defined ‘on-center’ feeling for relaxed freeway cruising, yet greater precision as the front tires are loaded up under hard cornering." All sounds good to us.

Gallery: 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata (US-Spec)

12 Photos

For the Club and Grand Touring models, the limited-slip differential is now an asymmetric unit that has different lockup settings under braking and acceleration. Under braking, there's more differential lockup to provide stability on corner entry; with acceleration, there's now less lockup to reduce understeer on corner entry. The Club model also gets a new "Track" mode for the stability-control system that raises the threshold of intervention without disabling the system completely.

It's a little harder to spot the changes for the exterior of the 2024 MX-5 Miata, but new LED headlights and taillights plus new multi-spoke wheel designs are the distinguishing features. A new color is on the palette, too, Aero Gray, a $450 option. The interior should feel pretty different to those familiar with the ND Miata. Most notable is a larger infotainment screen running Mazda's latest system, and for the first time in one of the brand's cars, Amazon Alexa integration.

As before, the Club and Grand Touring are the same mechanically, but the GT doesn't get the new Track DSC mode. A $4,800 option on the Club Soft Top and standard on the RF is the BBS/Brembo/Recaro package, which pairs forged 17-inch BBS wheels, upgraded Brembo-branded brakes with fixed-piston calipers up front, and Recaro seats. It's an option you want, if you can swing it.

The GT also gets a new tan Napa leather interior option for $300. And as has been the case for a few years now, the only way to get an automatic Miata is to order the GT. It's a $920 option. But, if you're able to drive stick, skip the auto because Mazda's manual is the finest on the market, bar none.

On their own, none of these updates are huge, but they promise to add up to make a nicely improved Miata. But what's important is that it appears Mazda hasn't compromised the brilliance of the ND – after all, the quoted curb weight for the soft-top is 2,368 pounds.