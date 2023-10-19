The Urus isn't as exotic as Lamborghini's two other models, the Huracan and Revuelto, but it's still a type of car most of us will never afford. With a starting price of well over $200,000, the so-called "Super SUV" from Sant'Agata Bolognese is out of reach if you're not among the one-percenters. Should you want to experience 641 horsepower and take some of your friends along for a ride, renting one is your only option.

Rental company Gotham Dream Cars has one in its fleet but it's currently out of commission. What was supposed to be a month-long rental ended after just two hours. This 2022 Urus with only about 5,000 miles on the clock was sideswiped while waiting at a red light, and now it's awaiting new parts. By Lamborghini standards, the high-performance SUV is its most common car as 20,000 units had already been produced by the middle of 2022. However, replacement parts are apparently hard to find.

The rental company’s CEO Rob Ferretti tells the story of how he was unable to source the necessary passenger-side doors and side mirror from other crashed vehicles. The goal was to get the Urus back on the road in about a week but to no avail since replacement panels are still a no-show, some two weeks after the incident.

The parts alone cost $36,292, plus $9,487 in body labor. That doesn't include paint labor, which is another $6,987, plus $4,192 for the paint itself. Work done on the frame amounts to $1,050, along with an extra $128 for "body supplies." The most intriguing item on the repair bill is the $35 for "miscellaneous."

Add them all up and it's going to cost $58,173 to fix the Urus, on top of which there's a sales tax of $3,853 for a grand total of $62,027. That's basically 2024 BMW M2 money for replacing a couple of doors and a mirror of an SUV. Lest we forget the high-riding Lamborghini is mechanically related to the more humble Audi RS Q8 that costs roughly half.

The rental company offered the driver a replacement vehicle since it wasn't his fault and he's paying for the whole month. However, he has decided to wait until the Urus will be fixed.