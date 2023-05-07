In the US, the Tesla Model S Plaid is the benchmark for luxury electric vehicle buyers if you're talking about power and speed. However, German automakers BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche aren't too far behind and are looking to overtake the American marque with their own contenders. The question is: which of their top contenders is the quickest among them?

For this drag race video, courtesy of Carwow, the top-spec EVs from the mentioned German carmakers met up at the starting line. The BMW i7 M50 xDrive, Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53. Of note, the more powerful i7 M70 xDrive was revealed last month but it wasn't available in the UK when the drag race was filmed.

First, let's compare the numbers. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has a combined output of 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet (949 Newton-meters) of torque from its two electric motors. However, with the right package equipped, it can produce up to 751 hp and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm), combined with launch control. It's quite heavy, though, coming in at a hefty 5,688 pounds (2,580 kilograms).

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is slightly lighter than the EQS, weighing in at 5,060 lbs (2,295 kg). Also with 751 hp but with higher torque at 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) sent to all four wheels via its two electric motors, the Taycan is a serious performance machine.

Finally, the underdog of the group, the BMW i7 M50 xDrive. It has the lowest output of the three cars, with 537 hp and 549 lb-ft (745 Nm) of pull from its two electric motors. It's also the heaviest car here, weighing in at 5,820 lbs (2,640 kg).

Of note, the recently revealed i7 M70 xDrive has an output of 650 hp and 748 lb-ft (1,014 Nm) of torque in Sport mode. This increases to 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) when the driver activates the M Sport Boost or M Launch Control function.

With these numbers laid down, which do you think is the quickest of the three to the quarter-mile market?