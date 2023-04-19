It was a couple of years ago when Nissan introduced the fifth-generation Pathfinder in the United States for the 2022MY but the three-row SUV has yet to make it to China. At the ongoing Auto Shanghai, a namesake concept previews the latest model, but with a twist considering it's not a carbon copy of the North American variant. We're being told the family hauler has been redesigned to cater to Chinese tastes.

It's easy to see we are essentially dealing with the same body but there are now new front and rear light bars lending the Pathfinder concept a more modern look. The headlights have a sleeker appearance and there are separate daytime running lights blending in with a much wider grille than on the US-spec model. Nissan has redesigned the front bumper and has deleted the fog lights to enable a cleaner look.

Nissan Pathfinder concept

7 Photos

The conceptual Pathfinder rear boasts a 3D effect for the taillights and a new roof-mounted spoiler. With this technically being a concept, Nissan got rid of the rear wiper and installed low-profile roof rails for a sleeker appearance. The intricate two-tone wheel design with its five groups of six spokes is hard to miss, and so is the peculiar "Massive Absorbing" lettering on the tire's sidewall.

Stepping inside, the cabin is generally the same you'll find in the Pathfinder at a Nissan dealer near you, but with copper inserts and updated air vents. The dual screen layout is slightly different since the displays now unified courtesy of a thick bezel. It's unclear whether these subtle changes preview an updated version for North America or are reserved for the upcoming Chinese-market model.

Nissan is providing zero details about the Pathfinder, only saying the concept is showcased at Auto Shanghai alongside the latest Qashqai. The smaller crossover is celebrating its Chinese premiere ahead of an August market launch.