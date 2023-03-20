Listen to this article

BMW M remains bullish in its move to electrification and announced that in just four years, it will sell more electric cars and plug-in hybrids than vehicles with pure combustion engines. By 2027, the proportion of pure combustion engines in M ​​sales will have fallen below 50 percent.

Furthermore, BMW M expects that by 2028, purely electric M cars will account for more than 50 percent of sales figures, outselling its vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines. In 2030, the proportion of combustion engines will only be around 10 percent.

The announcement was made by BMW M chief Frank van Meel during a presentation of the M2 and XM while being supported with graphics, Bimmer Today reports.

BMW M's electric range is currently populated by the i4 M50 and iX M60, but this year it will be supplemented by the BMW i7 M70 (G70) and the BMW i5 M60 (G60). Meanwhile, a high-performance M EV with an electric motor on each wheel is currently in development, with a widened i4 M50 as its testbed.

This is, of course, in line with BMW Group's overall outlook in terms of electrification. In a presentation earlier this month, the company announced that it's expecting a significant increase in the production and sales of fully electric vehicles in the coming years.

Currently, the German marque has around a dozen fully electric models on offer. By 2024, at least 20 percent of the new cars produced by the company will have a fully-electric drivetrain. By 2025, every fourth new vehicle delivered should be a battery-electric vehicle (BEV); in 2026, one in three new cars.

BMW is optimistic about the development of the charging infrastructure, raw material prices, and availability. The new Neue Klasse line will be at the forefront of this offensive, which should make its debut in 2025. Depending on these factors, the company expects to achieve more than a 50 percent BEV share well before 2030.

The BMW Group aims to deliver over 10 million fully-electric vehicles to customers by 2030, with a significant milestone of selling 2 million fully-electric vehicles expected to be reached in 2025.