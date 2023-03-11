Listen to this article

Oefentse Mphatsoe, a 26-year-old man from South Africa, became viral on social media last year with his unique and polarizing creation he calls the Toyota "Tazzla."

No, he didn't transform a Toyota into a Tesla and no, this does not involve an electric vehicle or an electrical resonant transformer circuit. Underneath this weird-looking car is a Tazz – the name of the Toyota Corolla E90 when it was sold in South Africa.

Cars Magazine from South Africa featured Mphatsoe on its latest upload (embedded above), talking about the build and the attention he got last year. The build went viral when it was uploaded on social media before. The reactions were mixed – a lot of people appreciated the imaginative build, while some were more critical and were appalled by it.

Using trash parts and ordinary household items, Mphatsoe turned the humble Corolla into a vehicle looking straight out of a Transformers movie. For what it's worth, we think the build was quite creative, considering the resources that the young man had. It even has butterfly doors, which attract more attention to the car whenever he's getting out of it.

Interestingly, Mphatsoe has IT experience and is currently completing a short course in welding. Surely, those things helped fuel his passion for building things and contributed to his ability to transform his Tazz into a unique creation.

Mphatsoe said that the Tazzla has passed roadworthiness tests and is safe for driving, despite looking like it will transform and start shooting laser guns at any second.

The transformation of this Toyota Tazz/Corolla E90 into the "Tazzla" is a testament to the power of imagination and that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. Let it serve as an inspiration for others to think outside the box and to use their creativity to transform ordinary things into something extraordinary.

Or not, depending on how you see this bizarre-looking vehicle.