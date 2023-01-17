Listen to this article

After introducing the updated A-Class Hatchback and Sedan in October 2022, Mercedes is about to take the wraps off the more stylish CLA. The teaser image shows the swoopy saloon although we won’t be too surprised if the CLA Shooting Brake will also be unveiled at the same time. This preview image was released on social media where the German automaker announced the premiere is set to take place tomorrow, January 18.

Seeing as how the A-Class and B-Class models went through a mild facelift, we're not expecting big changes for the CLA duo. Dial up the teaser's brightness and you'll the license plate ending in "E," which tells us the car in question has a plug-in hybrid powertrain. In the case of the hatchback and conventionally shaped sedan, the electric motor now delivers 107 hp or seven ponies more than before. The battery can be charged with alternating current at 11 kW or with direct current at 22 kW.

Mercedes-Benz CLA And CLA Shooting Brake Facelift Spy Photos

Mercedes is likely to sell the 2024 CLA with mild-hybrid gasoline engines connected to seven- or eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions. The 48V tech brings a temporary boost of 13 hp (10 kW) when you drive off. Should the debut also include the AMGs, chances are the CLA 35 will also get a mild-hybrid system and switch to an eight-speed DCT.

The styling changes will be subtle seeing as how the A-Class went through discreet revisions for its mid-cycle facelift. New wheels and fresh paints are likely on the menu, along with minor changes inside where the MBUX will continue to have a dual 10.25-inch screen layout for the more expensive trim levels.

For its next generation of compact cars, dubbed "Entry Luxury," Mercedes reportedly intends to streamline the lineup to only four models. The CLA and CLA Shooting Brake are apparently safe, and so are the GLA and GLB. We can't say the same thing about the A-Class and B-Class as the German paper Handelsblatt cited sources to the automaker saying the A-Class hatchback and sedan along with the B-Class minivan will be dropped from the lineup in 2025.