In-car gaming has been around for a while but Nvidia aims to take entertainment to the next level by implementing its GeForce Now service. The tech giant has teamed up with Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Polestar, and BYD to embed its cloud gaming service into vehicles. While most titles available to play in cars that are on sale today are casual games, many AAA titles – including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 – are coming to a car near you.

Nvidia says GeForce Now currently has more than 1,500 games, with more than 1,000 playable with a controller. Popular free-to-play titles such as Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Lost Ark are available, along with big games from Steam, Ubisoft, EA, Epic Games Store, and from GOG.com. With in-car screens getting bigger and bigger, the automobile is about to become a rolling video game console.

Nvidia GeForce Now in cars

4 Photos

The GeForce Now client for cars can run on Android- or browser-based in-vehicle infotainment systems and takes advantage of the latest developments in low-latency cloud-streaming technology. Nvidia believes that with the evolution of autonomous driving systems, in-car gaming will be a good way to kill time on your commute.

The tie-up follows BMW's announcement made in October 2022 to team up with AirConsole to bring casual games to its latest vehicles equipped with the iDrive 8 infotainment system. These will be controllable via the owner's smartphone rather than a dedicated gaming controller. AirConsole's website lists nearly 200 titles but it remains to be seen how many will be available in BMWs.

The ability to play games in a Tesla has been around for a while and it's a neat party trick. With the most recent holiday update, Model S and Model X owners gained access to the Steam platform. However, it only works for the 2022MY vehicles since these have more computing power necessary to smoothly run demanding games. To complement the upgrade, Tesla is even launching a $350 1TB SSD to store these games. It can be placed in the corner of the glovebox, so it shouldn't take up too much space.