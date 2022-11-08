Listen to this article

Legoland Florida Resort has unveiled its newest attraction – a life-size Ford F-150 Lightning made from Lego bricks. It's the latest addition to the theme park's fleet of Lego brick build fleet.

Patterned after the Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat in a four-door crew cab design, the 1:1 replica comes with a full-size truck bed, runner boards, and working lights. Lego says that it took 15 Master Builders to build the model, with work that started in July at the Lego Group's US headquarters in Enfield, Connecticut.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat: Review

You may watch a summary of the Lego build via a video posted by Legoland Florida Resort on its Facebook page.

The life-size Lego replica of the electric truck needed 320,740 bricks to complete, with the builders spending over 1,600 hours. Measuring 19 feet (5.8 meters) long and nearly 7 feet (2.1 meters) wide, the full-size Lego build weighs 3,730 pounds (1,692 kilograms), or over half of the real truck's curb weight of 6,500 lbs (2,948 kg).

According to the Legoland Florida Resort, its newest attraction is the first and largest electric vehicle model currently on display at any Legoland Park in North America. To recall, a life-size Ferrari F40 arrived in Legoland California in May, using over 358,000 bricks.

The life-size Ford F-150 Lightning Lego replica is currently on display in the theme park in front of the Ford Driving School. This attraction lets visitors ages 6-13 drive around the Lego City as policemen, firewomen, taxi drivers, or any driver they choose. They can even get a personalized Legoland Driver's License at the Driving School store by passing a driving test.

Legoland Florida Resort tickets start at $84.99 per person for a one-day pass, which can be purchased in advance. Prices per ticket vary by day and by ticket type.