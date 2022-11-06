Listen to this article

The rumors are true – the E-Tron nameplate is not long for this world with the electric SUV's facelift and now, Audi has confirmed so leading to a November 9 debut. Get ready to bid farewell to the E-Tron and welcome the Audi Q8 E-Tron and Q8 Sportback E-Tron.

Announced through a bunch of teasers on Audi's social media channels, the two fully electric models were shown in silhouettes in the first image posted, which you can access in the source link below. The second teaser came in the form of a video (embedded below) showing some of the features of the Q8 E-Tron pair.

The photo and the video posts didn't explicitly mention the new nameplates. However, the caption footnotes that came with them say it all.

*Q8 e-tron: Power consumption (combined*) in kWh/100 km: 24.4–20.1, CO₂ emissions (combined*) in g/km: 0; // Q8 Sportback e-tron: Power consumption (combined*) in kWh/100 km: 24.1–19.5, CO₂ emissions (combined*) in g/km: 0;

And while it wasn't said in the teasers that the Q8 E-Tron pair will be replacing the E-Tron, it has already been confirmed by Audi last year that the Q8 E-Tron will be the successor of the nameplate come the new-generation model in 2026.

This was then pulled forward in the schedule according to a report, with the Q8 E-Tron names appearing in the facelift instead.

With the teasers above coming from Audi, those aren't rumors anymore. We'll get the full details in a few days but if you want to get a sense of what the Q8 E-Tron and Q8 Sportback E-Tron's faces would look like, an electric Audi SUV prototype wearing a livery was shown in September bearing the updated face.