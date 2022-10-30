Listen to this article

For the first time, the BMW M5 gets a CS model that stands as the most hardcore M5 in the market and is a limited offering for the 2022 model year. It can sprint from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds, making it the quickest production Bimmer that your money can buy.

But can the M5 CS hold a candle against the M 1000 RR, the first BMW M superbike? It's another superbike versus sports car drag race, courtesy of the UK's Carwow.

Gallery: 2022 BMW M5 CS

107 Photos

While the previous motorcycle versus cars matchups we've seen involved MotoGP bikes, the M 1000 RR is actually a superbike homologated for racing.

Of note, this is the outgoing M 1000 RR, which means it still doesn't benefit from longer, lighter Pankl titanium connecting rods. However, this Beamer already makes 212 horsepower (158 kilowatts) and 83 pound-feet (113 Newton-meters) of torque coming from its 999cc inline-four engine, pulling only 423 pounds (192 kilograms) of weight without the rider.

Needless to say, the M 1000 RR is at the top of the BMW Motorrad lineup even before the arrival of the newer 2023 model year version.

And of course, the BMW M5 CS is so much more powerful than the bike, making 626 hp (467 kW) from the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. It's also a lot heavier, though, despite the weight savings versus the standard M5, tipping the scales at 4,023 lbs (1,825 kg).

By numbers alone, you know that the Beamer has the advantage over the Bimmer in terms of power-to-weight ratio. But is it really the case in the actual contest? The video above should give settle the score in standing start, rolling start, and brake tests.