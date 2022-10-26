Listen to this article

Volkswagen plans to become a fully electric automaker by 2035. The transition will include the company’s R performance sub-brand, but it’ll become EV-only much sooner than the rest of the lineup. The company confirmed with Autocar that all its R-branded vehicles would be electric-only by 2030.

Reinhold Ivenz, the R brand’s boss, told the publication that it has already started taking the necessary steps to prepare for the transformation. The automaker also confirmed that it has “several electric R models in the planning stages.” However, neither provided a timeline as to when we could see the first electric R model. The automaker is considering “various concepts and possibilities” at the moment, which makes it sound like we could be waiting a few years before the first electric R launches.

Volkswagen provided few details about these future models, but “quick and convenient” charging would be a feature. These vehicles will also benefit from the latest technologies that trickle down from concepts and the race track. According to the publication, Volkswagen’s Scalable Systems Platform will likely underpin the new electric R models.

The EV-only R brand should include a range of products. Volkswagen has added the badge to several different models over the years, including the iconic Golf, the Tiguan, T-Roc, and others. The first electric R could come from one of VW’s ID-branded vehicles, which are selling well. The ID.4 hit a new sales record in the US in Q3 2022.

Volkswagen’s shift to EVs won’t happen overnight, with the company planning a gradual transition. While the company is laying the groundwork for its electrification strategy now, there is always the chance it could change. Toyota is reportedly reassessing its strategy as consumers convert to EVs more quickly than anticipated.

VW R’s move to electric-only powertrains isn’t a surprise. There have been rumors of such models in development for several years, dating back to at least 2018. However, nothing has materialized, but that should change in the coming years. We hope to see the first electric R model sooner rather than later, as the these high-performance models will have to face stiff competition as time goes on.