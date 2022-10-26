Listen to this article

Volkswagen plans to become a fully electric automaker by 2035. The transition will include the company’s R performance sub-brand, but it’ll become EV-only much sooner than the rest of the lineup. The company confirmed with Autocar that all its R-branded vehicles would be electric-only by 2030.

Reinhold Ivenz, the R brand’s boss, told the publication that it has already started taking the necessary steps to prepare for the transformation. The automaker also confirmed that it has “several electric R models in the planning stages.” However, neither provided a timeline as to when we could see the first electric R model. The automaker is considering “various concepts and possibilities” at the moment, which makes it sound like we could be waiting a few years before the first electric R launches.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R US Version

2022 Volkswagen Golf R US Version On Road
35 Photos
2022 Volkswagen Golf R US Version On Road 2022 Volkswagen Golf R US Version Three Quarters On Road 2022 Volkswagen Golf R US Version Front High Angle 2022 Volkswagen Golf R US Version Rear 2022 Volkswagen Golf R US Version Rear Driver Side Angle 2022 Volkswagen Golf R US Version Side 2022 Volkswagen Golf R US Version Side Angle

Volkswagen provided few details about these future models, but “quick and convenient” charging would be a feature. These vehicles will also benefit from the latest technologies that trickle down from concepts and the race track. According to the publication, Volkswagen’s Scalable Systems Platform will likely underpin the new electric R models.

The EV-only R brand should include a range of products. Volkswagen has added the badge to several different models over the years, including the iconic Golf, the Tiguan, T-Roc, and others. The first electric R could come from one of VW’s ID-branded vehicles, which are selling well. The ID.4 hit a new sales record in the US in Q3 2022.

Read More VW News:

vw golf gti 40th anniversary edition 2023 VW Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition Marks Four Decades Of Hot Hatches In The US
vw bring back push buttons steering wheel Volkswagen To Bring Back Push Buttons On Steering Wheels

Volkswagen’s shift to EVs won’t happen overnight, with the company planning a gradual transition. While the company is laying the groundwork for its electrification strategy now, there is always the chance it could change. Toyota is reportedly reassessing its strategy as consumers convert to EVs more quickly than anticipated.

VW R’s move to electric-only powertrains isn’t a surprise. There have been rumors of such models in development for several years, dating back to at least 2018. However, nothing has materialized, but that should change in the coming years. We hope to see the first electric R model sooner rather than later, as the these high-performance models will have to face stiff competition as time goes on.

Source: Autocar

Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com