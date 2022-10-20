Listen to this article

What's the worst that could happen in your morning commute? A crash? Heavy traffic? Low fuel? Running Late? Apparently, it would be a flat tire for over 30 commuters on a California highway – all at the same time.

As reported by Eyewitness News, vehicles were seen halted along the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive in LA. All of them got flat tires, with at least 36 vehicles on the side of the road presumably getting their spares out (or their tire repair kit). No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accidents happened due to "a box of nails or some wooden blocks might've fallen off of a truck." The officials believe that it didn't appear intentional. Several people in the video's comments section thought otherwise, though.

One comment allegedly came from a former tire technician, which recalled a moment his supervisor instructed him to grab some nails and toss them out the window. He then warned people that there are lots of crooked businesses out there.

Another comment cited that construction sites often have nails and screws on the street, which should be a similar form of hazard for road users. One person also said that it could have been fatal, which we totally agree with.

Whether this incident was intentional or not, that's up to the California Highway Patrol to find out. Needless to say, let this be a reminder that highway users should always be wary of debris as they are a potential hazard for cars and their occupants – worse for motorcycles. At highway speeds, the resulting crashes could be fatal, which makes the incident above criminal in nature if proven to be intentional.