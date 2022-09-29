Listen to this article

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Thursday to share new details about the Cybertruck. Musk tweeted that the truck would be "waterproof enough" to "briefly" function as a boat.

This isn't the first time Musk has tweeted about the Cybertruck's aquatic capabilities. In April 2020, Musk posted on the social media site that the truck would "float for awhile." But Musk's hydrophilic tendencies go back even further when he posted that that Model S was also capable of turning into a boat for "short periods of time," but it was something that the company did not recommend anyone attempt. Thrust would have come from wheel rotation, though.

Musk now says that the Cybertruck would be capable of crossing rivers, lakes, and seas that aren't too choppy. However, it's unclear how crossing something as significant as a sea jives with the first part of the tweet. "Waterproof enough" and "serve briefly" aren't words often associated with seaworthy vessels. Musk followed that tweet with another stating that the Cybertruck needs the capability so it can cross the channel to South Padre Island in Texas.

Tesla revealed the Cybertruck in November 2019, introducing the world to the sharp-edged, triangular truck with Armor glass that shattered during the reveal. The automaker rolled out an updated version of the truck earlier this year, showing several changes and improvements. For example, Tesla made the rear glass electronically retractable and relocated the side-view cameras.

The truck was supposed to enter production in late 2021, but that deadline came and went without a truck rolling off the assembly line. Production was pushed to late 2022, but that isn't happening. Instead, production is slated to begin in early 2023.

Trucks and SUVs being capable of fording water isn't new, with the Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco, and others highlighting the capability. But turning a truck into a functioning boat is a different task. Water and metal don't mix, and saltwater is incredibly corrosive. Tesla has made bold claims in the past, and we'll have to see if this one comes to fruition once Cybertruck production begins.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Pickup Truck Debut