The BMW 3 Series, at least in the F30 generation, has been acclaimed as great car among enthusiasts and owners alike. Even without stepping the bounds of getting the M3, the 340i can already provide healthy numbers that should put a smile onto its driver. But the top-spec non-M 3er is no way powerful enough to beat a stock Nissan GT-R. Unless, of course, the Bimmer's 3.0-liter B58 straight-six engine receives a tune that's comparable to the Nissan sports coupe.

That's what we have here – a matchup between a stock Godzilla and a tuned BMW 340i, courtesy of Sam CarLegion on YouTube. On paper, or at least the owner claims so, the aftermarket upgrades involved tweaks inside the bonnet that's good for 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) of torque. With the all-wheel drivetrain, the curb weight is 3,820 pounds (1,733 kilograms).

Meanwhile, the stock Nissan GT-R here from 2018 uses a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 that's churns out 565 hp (421 kW) and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) of pulling power. The Nissan was definitely more powerful but there's a clincher – it's a tad heavier at 3,915 lbs (1,776 kg).

Can the GT-R's power advantage offset the weight difference? Apparently, not.

As seen in the multitude of races, both from a dig and rolling starts, the tuned BMW 3 Series totally obliterated the Nissan coupe. It wasn't even close, which somehow made the figures stated by the owner a bit questionable. As many of the video's commenters pointed out, there's no way that 340i was only making 500 horses, no matter how skilled the driver was.

What do you think? Did the tuned 3er here understated its power output? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.