The Michigan State Police had its hands full early on in the week as an attempt to steal several cars from a plant led them to a wild highway chase. The chase ended with multiple people getting arrested.

According to various reports, five Chevrolet Camaros were stolen from GM's Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan where the Camaros, along with the Cadillac CT4 and CT5, are made. After the chase, nine people were arrested, who will be facing multiple charges.

At around 1:00 a.m. local time on Monday, the Michigan State Police put out a BOL notice for various departments in Detroit and Lansing after several cars were reported to be stolen. The police located the stolen muscle cars on I-96 after noticing that the vehicles were running at a faster pace. The police tried to prompt them to a halt, to no avail, which started the chase.

According to the police, the thieves separated into two groups. Both groups were headed east on I-96 with several policemen on their tails. The stolen vehicles went through Ingham, Livingston, and Oakland Counties.

The police even used stop sticks to disable the vehicles. One of the groups crashed near Kensington Road. The suspects then fled on foot, while the other group separated.

With the help of police units from Brighton, Detroit, and Lansing, as well as a canine unit and a helicopter, five stolen vehicles were recovered and nine suspects were taken into custody at the end of the case. There were no injuries reported despite the wild chase.

Reports said that eight of the men were from Detroit while one was from Saginaw. Ages range from 20 to 24 years old.

The suspects will be facing multiple charges such as fleeing and eluding, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing police, and conspiracy to commit an illegal act.