In 1993, the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI began its campaign in the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft, the German touring car championship), and it ended the season as the absolute ruler. Nicola Larini led everyone in the drivers' classification. It was a historic success, one obtained thanks to the heavily transformed sedan that had all-wheel drive helping deliver the 2.5-liter V6's 420 horsepower (308 kilowatts) to the ground.



It was unable to repeat the success of its debut season in subsequent years, but it became one of Alfa's best-loved motorsport models, and now you can own one. On February 2, RM Sotheby's will auction off a 1995 model that wears the iconic Jägermeister livery.



Gallery: 1995 Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI

The Story

Alfa delivered the car to its Milan satellite team, Euroteam, for the 1995 season and assigned it to Michael Bartels, a former Lotus Team Formula 1 driver. The 155 V6 TI with chassis 005 began its career with a sixth-place finish in Avus and a pole position in Helsinki, raising hopes for a continuation of the car's first successful season, which continued with pole and a final victory in the Diepholz stage. Unfortunately, electronic problems undermined its reliability, and the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI finished 10th in the general classification; however, it was ahead of the official team.



Things got worse in 1996 when the 155 chassis number 005 – passed to the J.A.S. Motorsport team with Bartels still at the wheel – finished the season in 21st place.



It sat from that moment on until 2003 when Alpi Racing purchased it. It then went to collector Piergiorgio Furlanetto in 2011 and found its current owner six years later. The current owner entrusted it to the specialists Fabrizio Pandolfi, Lindlmaier Motorsortechnik, and Scuderia GT to bring it back to its former glory. The restoration included the chassis, engine, and suspension for a total of 170,000 ($191,861).