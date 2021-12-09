The year-end holidays are coming and for some, it's that time of the year when purchases are huge. If you're looking for a unique vehicle to spend on this holiday season, we might have found the coolest available in the market.

Meet, the Terradyne Gurkha. As you can see, this SUV is everything but conventional. Apart from being an LAPV (Light Armored Patrol Vehicle), it's also an off-roader. It's currently up for bidding right now at Collecting Cars, with 55 bids at the time of this writing.

Gallery: Used Terradyne Gurkha LAPV For Sale

7 Photos

The Terradyne Gurkha starter its life as a Ford Super Duty F-450, with its interior, switchgear, and electronics carried over from the massive Blue Oval truck. It was intended primarily as a military vehicle for law enforcement, but this sample was modified as a civilian model for private security purposes. And while it's a 2017 model, this Gurkha has relatively low mileage, having only over 15,700 miles (around 25,000 kilometers) on the clock.

As mentioned, this is an armored vehicle with a minimum B4 armor level rating. The panels and other parts are built with lighter weight in mind as it's intended for civilian use. It's also upgraded in the cabin with plush leather and Alcantara, while seating capacity is up to six individuals.

Under the hood, the Gurkha is powered by a 6.7-liter V8 engine that puts out 330 horsepower. It also comes with an off-road package that includes Fox shocks, a heavyweight WARN 16.5ti winch (16,500lb pull capacity with 90-foot wire rope), closed system winching components from Factor 55, front differential lock, and an on-board high-output air compressor.

At this point, the current bid at the Terradyne Gurkha is $150,000 with three days left to name your price. If you're interested to add this to your holiday shopping list, make sure to check out Collecting Cars via the source link below.